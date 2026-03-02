Over 1,500 runners participate in Group 108's "Run for a Cause" Half Marathon 2026 at ONE FNG, Noida, promoting inclusive sports in association with IBSA

NewsVoir Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2: The Group 108 Half Marathon 2026 was successfully conducted on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at One FNG, Sector 142, Noida. Following the success of its previous 10K run, the event marked another significant chapter in Group 108's community-focused initiatives. Organized as a Run for a Cause and dedicated to athletes redefining vision beyond sight in association with IBSA (Indian Blind Sports Association), the marathon brought together participants across diverse age groups and fitness levels. The early morning atmosphere reflected enthusiasm, discipline, and collective commitment. The event witnessed the participation of over 1500 runners from across the NCR.

The marathon featured multiple race categories, including the 21.10K Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, an open Walkathon/Fun Run with no age limit, and a dedicated 1 km Kids Run for children aged 7-12 years. The event brought together seasoned runners, families, corporate teams, and first-time participants under a shared commitment to purpose-driven action. Each registered runner received a good quality T-shirt, medal, and online certificate, while winners were presented with trophies and awards. Commenting on the successful execution, Dr. Amish Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, stated, "As developers, our responsibility extends beyond constructing landmark projects - we are dedicated to nurturing the community by actively fostering connection, support and shared values to create a sense of belonging and collective growth. Hosting this marathon at ONE FNG and witnessing support for athletes redefining vision beyond sight strengthens our conviction that real estate must serve a larger social purpose. Growth is meaningful only when it uplifts the society around us."

The Group 108 Half Marathon 2026 witnessed enthusiastic participation and strong community engagement. More than a race, the event reinforced ONE FNG's position not only as a commercial landmark but as a space that actively champions collective engagement, wellbeing, and inclusive progress. From the first step to the finish line, the commitment to running with purpose continues!