GTF Business Summit 2023, Bangalore: Digital Transformation Navigating The New Frontier
Global Triumph Foundation & Image Planet recently organized the GTF Business Summit 2023 & Icons Of India event
New Delhi [India], August 24: Global Triumph Foundation & Image Planet organized the GTF Business Summit 2023 & Icons Of India event held at Aloft By Marriott on 19th August 2023. In this event 200+ top business leaders and women entrepreneur participate from all over India.
Eminent guests and speakers that graced the event included:
R Gopinath Rao, IEDS: Deputy Director, MSME, Govt. of India; M.B. Dyaberi, IAS (Rtd.); Dr N.PRABHAKARAN, Former DRDO Scientist, Vice Chairman, Institute of Defence Scientists & Technologists (IDST); Prof. Dr. P. K. Rajput: Former Sr. Vice President, Cadila Pharma Ltd.; Pritam Kumar Agrawal: Founder & Director, Hello Kids Chain of Preschools & Riverstone Schools, Vice President, Early Childhood Association of India; John Yesudhas: Founder & CEO, IGO AGRI TECHFARMS & Tedx Speaker; Simon Jacob: CEO & Co-Founder, xQ Video Lab; Dr Shashank Kharabanda -AngelLife Cosmetology & Wellness; Dr Prabhat Kumar: Chief Learning Officer, ML360 Educations Pvt. Ltd; Dr. Leena Satupte: Executive Managing Director, Transcendental Technologies; Uday Kiran, Founder Ven & Varn
The panel discussions witnessed various expert panelists shared their insights on the business innovation in startups, marketing & challenges in business eco-system with the help of AI. The panelists also shared their valuable insights how Artificial Intelligence has made significant impact some key areas like Automation and Efficiency, Personalization, E-commerce, Healthcare, Finance, Content Creation, Cybersecurity, Social Media and Marketing, Education etc. in during the panel discussion on the topic " Impact Of AI in Digital World " The panel members for the discussion included -
R Gopinath Rao, IEDS: Deputy Director, MSME, Govt. of India; Aunkita Nandi: Co-Founder/Managing Director, Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd; Ravindra M.K: Founding Team Stone Street By BHIVE & BHIVE Workspace; Gaurav Sharma: Founder & CEO, Flexi Analyst; CA Nisha Dhanuka: Co-founder - QINFIN Consulting Pvt Ltd; Rohit Kumar Daroori: Director, Dale Vihari Trips Private Limited
It was proud to present our Magazine launch "The Business Ascent", second edition - a way to share knowledge, expertise, and guidance to business entrepreneurs, Startups, investors.
Bangalore,19th August- Global Triumph Foundation Launched the premiere issue of The Business Ascent, Second Edition was released on 19th August 2023, at Aloft by Marriott, Whitefield, Bangalore in Presence of R Gopinath Rao, IEDS: Deputy Director, MSME, Govt. of India; M.B. Dyaberi, IAS (Rtd.); Dr N.PRABHAKARAN, Former DRDO Scientist, Vice Chairman, Institute of Defence Scientists & Technologists (IDST); Prof. Dr. P. K. Rajput: Former Sr. Vice President, Cadila Pharma Ltd.; Pritam Kumar Agrawal: Founder & Director, Hello Kids Chain of Preschools & Riverstone Schools, Vice President, Early Childhood Association of India; Vipin V K, Founder, Stem Cadets; Amogh Kudatarkar, Entrepreneur
GTF Business Summit 2023 Winners List:
Zero Hour Fuelling Pvt Ltd ; Somnath International School, Kodinar ; First Kids Pre School ; Buzet Web Digital ; Sewacity ; Glam-U ; Logwiz Institute of Shipping & Logistics ; Reqwiz Consulting and Sourcing Pvt Ltd ; Triumph World School ; InnovoSoft Technologies Pvt Ltd ; Dr Poova's Institute of Child Development (Shanth Educational Trust) ; Pretty Petals School ; Sreenath Gopinath ; Epoxo Solutions AngelLife Cosmetology & Wellness ; EuroKids JP Nagar ; Winmore Academy , Jakkur , Bangalore Winmore Academy , Whitefield , Bangalore ; SS MPE SPORTS ; TeleGreen Pvt Ltd ; Learnova VR & AR Academy ; PRO CARRIER ; London Kids Preschool KPHB ; Medrima Healthcare ; Cuddles Preschool and Daycare Centers ; DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL, KATNI ; Chalk Academy ; Akshari Pre School ; Shikshaya Namah ; Samashti Group of Schools ; Crust Happy Hearts operating under Sukhrithi Educational Trust Cognitrex Consultants Private Limited ; Dale Vihari Trips Private Limited ; Chai Chun ; Grace International School ; Adornista Interiors ; Stone Street by BHIVE (Unit of ManhattanBiz BLR LLP) ; RNB Global University, Bikaner ; Friender ; Biplab Dey ; GMS Aviation Training Institute Bengaluru ; Medpoint Healthcare ; Yuvan Constructions ; Prosperity Origin Educational Trust ; Sterling Heating and Cooling System ; Necurity Solutions Network Security Private Limited ; Tiny Pandas Preschool and Daycare ; Anuragam Vatsa (HG Anand Vihari Krsn Das) ; Roushan National School ; Hellokids Athena preschool
Icons Of India 2023 Winners List:
Manish Kumar; A.Sathish Kumar; Bina R Kedia; Dr. Vipin V K; Chandrika Balaji; Syed Thabrez; Nitu Singh Sonu Kumar Gupta; Puja Roy; N Deepashree; Chandrika Bharath; Sujatha V; Dr Mahantesh Bharathi; Dr Meera Bhandari Arora; Mridul Bhatt; Subhasish Saha; Gowthami Jyothiemayee; Dr Sharmila Mallick Choudhuri; Juhi Jain; Lakshmi R; Prof Punit Puri; Amogh Kudatarkar; Avanendra P.S Raaj ( Adisesha); Dr Badri Narayan Adhikari; Savi Prakash; Syed Abba; Mohamed Saheer C.P.
Dr. Priya Yabaluri ; Anugya Aggrawal ; Suma Menon ; Dr Deepika Singh
Enablers for the event included - The Business Ascent, Flexi Analyst, Hello Kids, School Consultant India, Little Fingers, Little Woods, Charles Walters Council For Innovation & Research, Ven & Varn, LAMEHENOW, Fit Futures, Transcendental Technologies, GSM Aviation Training Institute
To know more, visit - www.globaltriumphfoundation.com & www.imageplanet.co.in.
