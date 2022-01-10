GTPL partners with Aprecomm to bring innovation to customer experience with network intelligence

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GTPL Hathway Limited, one of the largest Multi-Service Operator (MSO) in India with cable TV distribution and high-speed broadband service distribution, today announced investment in innovative technology to remotely optimize its residential Wi-Fi connections through a partnership with Aprecomm.
This A.I. technology will help GTPL bring down the customer issue resolution time and enhance the customer experience on its network of more than 700K connected broadband households.
Aprecomm's AI Engine allows GTPL to convert its Household connections to A.I. enabled Smart WiFi access points. The technology offers proactive monitoring and measuring of the Wireless Experience of the connected devices and provides real-time insights to improve the reliability and performance of the network.
Speaking on the development, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL, said, "GTPL believes in continuous investments in technology in order to keep innovating and providing the best service to our consumers. The partnership with Aprecomm will aid us in our efforts to ensure the best experience for our broadband consumers with faster and proactive resolution of potential issues."
Pramod Gummaraj, CEO, Aprecomm, said, "We are very happy to work with GTPL and bring the latest technology into their network which can assist them with up to 50% reduction in customer support handling time and phenomenal improvement to the customer experience. We are looking forward to bringing more innovation in Network Automation in the coming months."
The measurable improvements offered by the integration between GTPL and Aprecomm also lead to lower maintenance cost and improved customer satisfaction for one of the country's fastest growing ISPs.
Guharajan Sivakumar, CTO, Aprecomm said, "With Aprecomm's vendor agnostic technology, GTPL is now able to manage and monitor ONUs through a unified interface, ensuring assured internet experience to their customers."
Guru Prasad V, CTO of GTPL Hathway Ltd said, "We have already started deploying this technology and could see the ease with which we are able to measure the customer experience and take proactive actions to improve it. Aprecomm technology immensely helps us to achieve Network Automation."
