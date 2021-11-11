Hafele India introduced JEE-O Soho Bath Series, an ambience of refined functionality

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ever-lasting durability, ultimate sophistication and incomparable European manufacturing quality define the (https://www.hafeleindia.com/hap-live/web/WFS/Haefele-HIN-Site/en_IN/-/INR/Static-View/pdfcatalog/en_IN/JEEObathroomsbrochure2021/index.html?startpage=0.1#page_0.1) JEE-O Bath Concepts by Hafele.

These fittings create an ambience of refined functionality in your bathrooms, providing tranquility, peace and space for your body and mind.

Although different in design and structure, the three JEE-O Series of bathroom fittings - Soho, Slimline and Rio, at their heart, follow the principle of product longevity and functional luxury.

Inspired by the SoHo neighbourhood in New York which is home to industrial loft apartments, Hafele's JEE-O Soho Series comprises of handcrafted shower and bathroom fittings and accessories testifying to European manufacturing quality.

Inherently robust and rugged, the fittings in the Soho Series grant your bathrooms the right industrial look while their unique designs emphasize on maximal minimalism bequeathing the space with a simple and stark impression.

Complementing the Soho Series is the JEE-O Rio Series which includes bathtubs and basins made from DADO quartz, a light weight, sturdy and scratch resistant material that helps preserve their beauty for years to come.

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories.

The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin.

It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

