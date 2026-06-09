PNN Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 9: Happy Square Outsourcing Services Limited (NSE: WHITEFORCE), a leading workforce solutions and outsourcing services company, announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY26 & FY26. The Company delivered a stable performance during the period, supported by strong demand for staffing solutions, expansion across geographies, and continued investments in its technology-driven recruitment platform. Growth was driven by increasing client additions, higher platform engagement, and a scalable, asset-light operating model. Key Financial Highlights H2 FY26 (₹ Lakhs) - Total Income: 6,650.58 - EBITDA: 510.25 - PAT: 421.45 FY26 (₹ Lakhs) - Total Income: 10,988.36 - EBITDA: 786.38 - PAT: 598.38 Operational Highlights - FY26 - Maintained industry-leading ~60-hour turnaround time (TAT), enabling rapid and efficient PAN-India recruitment delivery

- Achieved 12.49% YoY growth in Total Income, reaching ₹109.88 Crore in FY26 - Delivered 35.92% YoY growth in Total Income during H2 FY26, reflecting strong business momentum - Reported 27.20% YoY growth in H2 FY26 Net Profit, demonstrating improved profitability and operational execution - Continued expansion of high-margin Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) services driven by tech-enabled execution - Expanded geographical footprint with presence across 20+ states, supported by participation in GeM and multi-state operations - Served 300+ corporate clients across sectors, reinforcing strong client retention and diversified demand base - Secured 25 tenders during Q4 FY26 with a total order inflow of ₹24.13 Crore, reflecting strong execution capabilities and growing government participation

- Won 7 new tenders aggregating ₹12.09 Crore, while securing 18 contract extensions worth ₹12.03 Crore, demonstrating strong client retention and recurring business visibility Management's Comment Commenting on the performance, Mrs. Shraddha Rajpal, Promoter & Managing Director, stated: "Our performance in H2 and FY26 reflects the resilience of our business model, the strength of our client relationships, and the growing adoption of our technology-driven recruitment platform. Strong revenue growth during the period was supported by expanding client engagements, higher platform activity, and our ability to deliver efficient workforce solutions across diverse industries and geographies." "We continue to invest in digital capabilities, strengthen our talent network, and enhance operational efficiencies to meet evolving customer requirements. With a robust pipeline, growing demand for staffing and RPO services, and a scalable technology-led platform, we are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities while maintaining our focus on sustainable growth and long-term value creation."

About Happy Square Outsourcing Services Limited Happy Square Outsourcing Services Limited, operating under its brand White Force, is an integrated HR outsourcing and staffing solutions provider offering services including temporary staffing, permanent recruitment, payroll processing, and compliance management. With a strong digital hiring platform and presence across multiple states, the Company delivers scalable, technology-driven workforce solutions across sectors such as FMCG, retail, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare. The Company serves a diversified client base across both private and government sectors. Its private sector clientele includes: Its government sector clients include the Indian Institute of Millets Research, DRDO, MPPTCL, Bharat Dynamics Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, reflecting its strong capabilities in delivering workforce solutions across diverse industries and institutions.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, like government actions, local, political, or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)