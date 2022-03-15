HCG Manavata Cancer Centre Nashik successfully completed over 500 robotics surgeries

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI/TPT): HCG Manavata Cancer Care hospital (HCGMCC), one of the foremost hospitals for cancer treatment, in the country and ranked among the best globally has crossed yet another milestone.

It has successfully completed over 500 robotics surgeries. The hospital also holds the World Record in conducting a maximum number of Robotics surgery (355) in one calendar year.

HCGMCC is also credited with many other pioneering initiatives such as 1st NABH, NABL, ILAC accredited Cancer Care Centre in Maharashtra, 1st in India to start a school inside the hospital campus for kids suffering cancer, 1st Robotic surgical system in North Maharashtra and Maharashtra's first Physco-oncology department, to name a few.

Speaking about HCGMCC, Prof Dr Raj Nagarkar, MD & Chief of Surgical Oncology and Robotic Services said, "We approach each patient with the aim of "passion to cure". We apply the latest medical practices supported by advanced technology, highly skilled doctors, nurses, paramedics and other trained professionals. In addition, we also have an excellent cancer care program that also extends to the kin of the patients, because they too need support and counselling. We offer patients outstanding value in terms of quality, ethics and service because our aim is not only in curing the patients but also improving their quality of life and adding good healthy years to life."

The journey of Manavata Cancer Centre started in May 2007 as a 35- bedded cancer hospital founded by Dr Raj Nagarkar in Nashik and has transformed into a 275 bedded state-of-the-art, advanced oncology care centre in Maharashtra, providing quality treatment to patients around the globe. In 2010, Manavata Cancer Centre joined hands with Healthcare Global Enterprises Pvt Ltd, to form the HCG Manavata Cancer Centre, Nashik.

Cutting edge technology, high-quality medical services, warm & friendly ambience and personalized care have been the hallmarks of HCG Manavata Cancer Centre, ever since its inception in 2007. Today, HCGMCC is the largest private cancer care hospital with 275 beds (plans to add another 200 beds) and has successfully treated more than a Lakh patients since its inception.

They also provide financial support to the economically challenged population through numerous CSR and social outreach programs curated through V. R. Nagarkar Medical Foundation, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana {ML PJAY), CM & PM Relief { Fund and micro-finance schemes.

