Hikvision India partners with PACC 2023 to showcase innovative security solutions

Kochi (Kerala)/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hikvision India, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, has partnered with the 9th edition of Project Heads, Architects and Consultants Conclave (PACC-2023) in Kochi. The company showcased its latest innovative security technologies and solutions during the event. It has recently participated as a presenting partner for the Fire and Security Association of India's Project heads, Architects & Consultants Conclave (PACC) event. At the event AX PRO Series Wireless Intrusion Alarm System was launched with big fanfare in the presence of security industry leaders and dignitaries.

The newly launched AX PRO Series Wireless Intrusion Alarm System enables more reliable intrusion detection with home automation features.

While launching the latest product AX PRO Series Wireless Intrusion Alarm, Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India said, "We are happy to launch AX PRO, an intelligent alarm system with convergent solutions. This intrusion system helps to detect security breaches instantly and reliably. It also minimizes false positives. This product can help companies, homeowners, retail store owners, and key institutes to enable highly reliable video verification solutions, secure wireless transmission, and a wide range of state-of-the-art alarm detectors."

Commenting on the success of the PACC event, Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India said, "Hikvision has partnered with FSAI's PACC Conclave to evangelize the latest innovative security technologies among the professional community and end-users. We are here to share Hikvision's next generation technology solutions and latest innovative products with the industry leaders and technology experts. We are striving to evangelize the adaptation of latest security technologies and solutions based on AI, Deep Learning Big Data and Robotics. Let's join hands to make 'Surakshit Bharat' by providing the best-in-class security solutions."

Hikvision booth at FSAI's PACC event showcased the latest offering AX PRO Series Wireless Intrusion Alarm System. It also displayed walls showcasing the Command Control Centre, Real Estate Solutions, Specialized Products, Time Lapse Solution and Packet Tracking Solution.

After the lamp lighting and inaugural session the keynote speech was delivered by Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India on the theme 'Make in India 2.0 and an Indigenous Manufacturing roadmap for Atmanirbhar Bharat'. During the keynote speech Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India elaborated, "We are committed to the 'Make-in-India' 2.0 vision with a long term plan. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is the largest security product manufacturing facilities across the country. We are doubling the manufacturing capabilities of our manufacturing facility due to the growing demand in the market. We are empowering to the local youth by providing training and employment."

After the debate session Hikvision AX PRO series product was unveiled in the presence of dignitaries. The BIG7 Debate on 'SURAKSHIT BHARAT (Dream V/s. Reality)' was moderated by Pankaj Dharkar, MEP & Green Building Consultant, PD Associates and FSAI Presidential Member.

In TECHVARTA (BREAKOUT SESSION) at the PACC event on the 2nd day of 'Emerging and Future Fire & Security Threats (Identification Management) in Hotels', Gagan Lamba, Vice President, Enterprise Business, Prama Hikvision India gave an impactful perspective on the latest security trends in the hospitality security. The Hikvision presentations at the PACC event were well received. The engaging panel discussions, presentations and interactive sessions with the participants provided valuable insights.

The FSAI's PACC event was aimed at bringing the Project Heads, Architects, Consultants, System Integrators, OEMs, and End-users onto a common platform. The focus of PACC was to provide the platform for presentations and deliberations on TECHVARTA, Technology Evolutions, Best Practices, Implementation, Standards & Codes, Market Challenges and Growth in the Industry. The three-day event had empowering presentations (from expert professionals as well as event partners) and insightful panel discussions under the TECHVARTA segment. This event witnessed a participation of 750 delegates. The PACC 2023 concluded on a high note as the event has got an overwhelming response from the delegates.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)