BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2: House of McDowell's Soda has always celebrated the magic of yaari - championing the joy of first-time experiences made unforgettable with friends. From everyday milestones to once-in-a-lifetime moments, the brand believes that every "first" becomes iconic when shared with your yaars. This Holi, that philosophy took center stage in the most unique format. With Yaari Jam: Holi on Wheels, House of McDowell's Soda reimagined one of India's most celebrated festivals through the lens of friendship- creating a spectacle that's never been done before. Conceptualized by Publicis Groupe India's 'Team Spirit', the activation brought together real-life friends and comedians Tanmay Bhat and Aaditya Kulshreshtha (Kullu), alongside creators Anuj Gupta and Aishwarya Mohanraj - for a Holi celebration unlike any other. Set inside a sprawling arena, two high-performance cars became unexpected protagonists in a high-octane game of colour tag.

What followed was a riot of movement and mischief: drifting tyres triggering paint explosions, colour bombs bursting mid-chase, dash cams capturing unfiltered reactions as clouds of colour engulfed the gang. The empty concrete expanse slowly transformed into a living, breathing canvas - not just of colour, but of shared adrenaline, laughter and the electric thrill of doing something wildly new, together, for the very first time with yaars. Speaking about the activation, Aanandita Datta, Vice President Marketing & Category Head, Diageo India, said, "At House of McDowell's Soda, we see friendship not just as an emotion, but as a cultural force that shapes how young India lives life. Building on our 'Firsts with Friends' philosophy launched last year, Yaari Jam: Holi on Wheels brings that spirit to life in a new way. It reimagines a deeply rooted festival through a more contemporary lens. We wanted to move beyond celebration as ritual and create celebration as a shared experience - something immersive and unforgettable. Our ambition is to build House of McDowell's Soda into a brand that doesn't just participate in culture, but actively shapes it by curating elevated, first-of-its-kind moments that friends can truly call their own."

Aaditya Kulshreshtha (Kullu), Actor & Comedian, part of the experience, shared, "I've played Holi my whole life - galli wali, terrace wali, all of it. But this? This was unreal. The second the cars started drifting and colour just exploded everywhere, it felt like I was in an actual movie action sequence... except with my closest yaars roasting me in the background. The banter was non-stop, the chaos was beautiful and doing something this cool together made it genuinely special. It wasn't just another Holi - it was our first time doing Holi like this." Kartik Smetacek, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi India, added, "This is the second big campaign under our new platform idea for McDowell's - Firsts With Friends. Holi is the perfect occasion for friends to come together and unleash some madness. This high-octane reimagining of a Holi party has just the right mix of surprise and spectacle."

Catch all the drifts, colour bursts and unfiltered yaari in action - watch the Yaari Jam: Holi Edition film here. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)