How India's most loved hypebeast brand Urban Monkey made it to Shark Tank

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Urban Monkey was founded with the intention to provide much-needed products to skateboarders, athletes and underground artists in India.

Yash Gangwal, founder of Urban Monkey has been skateboarding since the age of 12 and is a Hip Hop enthusiast. They started designing and selling caps and skateboards, today they are considered India's largest headwear brand.

Although Urban Monkey is considered a specialist in caps and accessories, but they have also successfully launched many categories in the streetwear and lifestyle sector since 2013.

The emergence of streetwear fashion has become the latest craze in the world of youth style. Streetwear fashion has also gained a lot of popularity in India. Earlier, it used to be a reserved style for artists and countercultures. Now, you can see streetwear being adopted by many men and women in India. Urban Monkey has made it possible to choose style and comfort without compromising on style and quality. They specialise in streetwear and hypebeast clothing to get your street style on point.

"Our Journey started in a small office in Charni road with 0 employees. At that time we were barely making any money, but I was always hanging out with the skaters and rappers in Mumbai, trying to help any way we could. In 2016 we started collaborating with Dharavi United and that's where it all began after two years of working with and supporting young artists Urban Monkey got a break with their products being heavily used in Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh. Now, Urban Monkey sells over 50,000 products yearly and has a team of 21," says Yash Gangwal.

Urban Monkey is a pioneer New Age Indian Streetwear brand for Unisex Clothing in India.

Even being bootstrapped due to acceptance from the community Urban Monkey has managed to collaborate with the likes of Rannvijay Singha, Raftaar, Bhuvan Bam and Gully Gang.

Urban Monkey may be synonymous with Hip Hop in India but are also widely popular amongst Dancers, Musicians, Athletes and Creators.

At Shark Tank Urban Monkey got 3 offers from Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta and Ashneer Grover.

"It's heartening to see that our vision and hard-work has been appreciated by such noted Entrepreneurs and Venture capitals. We will continue to strive to be at the forefront of new age Streetwear fashion and support the Hip Hop and Underground Community in India," says Yash Gangwal.

Social Media Handles:-

Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/urbanmonkeyindia/)

YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLrkhsE1dSd3gsnUeYnxrmQ/featured)

This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)