PRNewswire Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 13: Centered around the theme "Future-Ready Engineers: Skills, Attitude, and Industry Expectations," the symposium brought together distinguished industry leaders and academic visionaries to guide students as they prepare to step into the professional world. - "The future belongs to those who continuously learn, adapt, and evolve." -- a thought that resonated strongly throughout the HR Symposium 2026, held on 10th April 2026 at D Y Patil International University, Akurdi! The event was inaugurated with an inspiring address by Honourable Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Manish Bhalla, who emphasized the need for a global outlook, continuous skilling, and the right mindset to succeed in an ever-evolving industry landscape. His message set the tone for a session focused not just on careers, but on building future-ready individuals.

Addressing the students, Dean Placement, Ms. Jasmita Kaur highlighted that we are living in an era of rapid technological disruption, where engineers must go beyond technical knowledge and evolve into adaptable problem solvers. She emphasized that the industry today seeks professionals who are agile, collaborative, and committed to continuous learning. She further mentioned that DYPIU is actively working towards bridging the gap between academia and industry through practical and skill-based initiatives. Encouraging students to take ownership of their growth, she advised them to stay curious, build relevant skills, and become truly future-ready professionals. Addressing the students, Prof. Dr. Arun Sacher, Associate Dean-Corporate Relations & Placement, stated that as per the Future of Jobs Report 2025, nearly 170 million new jobs are expected to be created by 2030, while around 92 million may be displaced, highlighting the need for adaptability and continuous reskilling. He mentioned that roles in AI, big data, and software development are among the fastest-growing, making technological and analytical skills increasingly important. Referring to the India Skills Report 2025, he noted that graduate employability has risen to nearly 55%, with strong demand for engineering, management, and AI-related skills, particularly in states like Maharashtra. He further emphasized the importance of continuous learning, internships, and the development of both technical and soft skills to remain competitive. He concluded by encouraging students to take initiative, keep progressing, and actively work towards building their careers.

The highlight of the symposium was an engaging panel discussion featuring eminent industry experts who shared practical insights and real-world perspectives. They also reflected on the institution's strong commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry, creating meaningful opportunities for student growth. Mr. Girish Khilari highlighted the importance of innovation and a problem-solving mindset in the era of digital transformation, encouraging students to think beyond conventional learning. Mr. Umesh Ganjale offered valuable guidance on fresher hiring, stressing that adaptability and communication skills are as critical as technical knowledge. Mr. Vaibhav Abdeo provided clarity on what recruiters truly look for, emphasizing the importance of positioning oneself effectively in a competitive job market.

Mr. Hardik Patel inspired students with his journey, underscoring the role of innovation and continuous learning in building impactful careers. Mr. Pritesh Shah spoke about leadership, global exposure, and the need to develop a long-term professional vision. Mr. Abhijit Puri further enriched the discussion with insights into evolving talent acquisition trends and industry expectations. The session, seamlessly moderated by Mr. Chetan Khairnar, was interactive, thought-provoking, and deeply engaging, leaving students with not just information, but direction. More than just a symposium, the event served as a reality check and a roadmap--reminding students that success lies in a blend of skills, attitude, and the willingness to grow continuously. An impressive turnout of 560 students enthusiastically participated in the HR Symposium, reflecting their keen interest and commitment towards becoming future-ready professionals.

As the session concluded, one message stood clear: being degree-ready is not enough--one must be industry-ready. Objectives of the Event - To bridge the gap between academia and industry expectations - To make students aware of current hiring trends and skill requirements - To guide students on becoming industry-ready professionals - To provide insights into emerging technologies and career opportunities - To encourage continuous learning, adaptability, and professional growth - To create a platform for direct interaction with industry leaders Key Learnings for Students - Importance of technical skills combined with soft skills - Need for continuous upskilling and adaptability in a dynamic job market - Understanding of recruitment processes and employer expectations

- Significance of communication, confidence, and professional attitude - Exposure to real-world industry challenges and solutions - Awareness of emerging trends like AI, digital transformation, and global operations - Importance of building a strong professional profile and long-term career vision About D Y Patil International University: D Y Patil International University (DYPIU), Pune, is a multidisciplinary institution delivering globally aligned, future-focused education through a strong blend of academic excellence, innovation, and industry integration. The university offers a diverse portfolio of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across Engineering & Technology, Management, Design, Media & Communication, Biotechnology & Healthcare, and Liberal Arts, with specialized pathways in emerging domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Digital Business, Branding & Advertising, UX/UI Design, and Entrepreneurship. With an emphasis on experiential learning, global exposure, and industry collaboration, DYPIU equips students with the skills, mindset, and agility required to succeed in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Contact Details: D Y Patil International University enquiry@dypiu.ac.in Contact: +91 86000 91180 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2954551/DYPIU_HR_Symposium_2026.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)