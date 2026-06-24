The AP POLYCET 2026 counselling schedule for admission to diploma programmes in polytechnic institutes around the state has been released by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET).

Candidates who passed the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can sign up for the counselling process on the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in. The deadline for applications is June 30, 2026, and registration opens on June 24. The AP POLYCET 2026 results were announced on May 5, 2026.

AP POLYCET 2026 Counselling Schedule: Important Dates

· Registration (fee payment and online certificate verification): June 24 to June 30

· Certificate verification at Help Line Centres (HLCs): June 25 to July 1

· Entry of web options: June 29 to July 3

· Change of web options: July 4

· Seat allotment result: July 6

· Self-reporting at allotted colleges: July 7 to July 10

· Beginning of classes: July 7, 2026.

How to Register for AP POLYCET 2026 Counselling

Step 1: Visit the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the AP POLYCET 2026 counselling registration link.

Step 3: Log in using your AP POLYCET hall ticket number, rank, and date of birth.

Step 4: Pay the counselling fee via net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.

Step 5: Complete online certificate verification.

Step 6: Go to an HLC if you fall under a special category or need corrections.

Step 7: Fill and lock your web options between June 29 and July 3.

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AP POLYCET 2026 Web Options Entry

ALSO READ: ICAI CA Intermediate result 2026 to be released today; here's how to check Candidates can use their online options for college and branch allocation from June 29 to July 3 after verification is finished. A correction window opens on July 4, giving students a single day to modify their web preferences. Candidates are urged to carefully prioritise their choices because no more changes will be allowed after July 4.

AP POLYCET 2026 Counselling Registration Fee

Candidates must pay an application fee according to their category while completing the registration form. Candidates from SC and ST must pay Rs 250, while those from OC and BC must pay Rs 700. Online payment methods for the charge include UPI, debit cards, credit cards, and net banking.

AP POLYCET 2026 Helpline

ALSO READ: Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 allotment list 2026 released at official website Candidates' documents are checked online after they register. Students do not need to attend a Help Line Centre if they have completed their online verification and do not need any corrections.

However, candidates must visit the relevant HLC for physical certificate verification if they are applying under special categories, wish to update their information, or are determined to be ineligible for web choices following online verification. Before they can move on to web alternatives, these applicants must complete this step.