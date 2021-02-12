Hyderabad based Conquer Technologies now accredited with the prestigious Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller (AAER) status

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): Adding another feather to its cap, Conquer was awarded with the prestigious Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller (AAER) Status. In their 26 years of journey, they have received this recognition which is one of the highest from Apple.
"This recognition would not be possible without our employees, whose talents and efforts make us a stronger company," said Sudhakar, Director, Conquer Technologies. "This empowers us to innovate, build deeper connections with our customers, and ultimately become a better company. The high standards that we have set for ourselves is inspired by our credo of ' Customer First - Always' that seeks to create enduring value for our customers making a meaningful contribution to creating larger value whilst enhancing the competitiveness of our businesses with agility and innovative capacity."
In addition, Conquer is amongst the top Enterprise and Education Partners for Apple in India. "This recognition, received in the year 2019, in the 25th year of our journey, is indeed a source of encouragement to all at Conquer and will inspire us to scale up our efforts to ensure customer satisfaction," said Ravi, Director, Conquer Technologies. "The new status will help us to strengthen our commitment with our wide range of services and affordable solutions."
Conquer Technologies has been one of the key players in Enterprise IT Solutions for the past 26 years and has all the behemoths in the IT industry, like Google, Facebook, Uber, Salesforce and Broadcom as its customers, spanning Enterprise, SMB, Government and Education segments.
With a Pan -India Presence and Service branches in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Vijayawada, Vizag, Nellore, Bhimavaram to provide superlative experience to its customers, Conquer leverages its expertise in major verticals like Pharma, Healthcare & Automotive.
