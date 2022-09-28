Idanim - A Mental Wellness and meditation App for Corporate Professionals announces its launch

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW, a digital tech services company and a 7-times winner of Great Place to Work announced the launch of Idanim, a meditation and mental wellness app.

Idanim is specifically designed for business professionals to improve productivity, confidence, fulfillment and sleep through mindfulness. The app has 500+ guided meditations in 40+ categories by world-renowned teachers.

Idanim is a Sanskrit word which means 'Now' or 'Present Moment'. By encouraging mindfulness at the workplace, Idanim aims at enabling professionals to be present in the moment, enhancing focus and positivity - thereby increasing productivity and business growth.

Idanim is meant to reduce anxiety, stress and increase productivity multifold. It was during the global pandemic when the founding team of TO THE NEW thought of creating a mindfulness app for its own people that helps them reduce anxiety & stress, increase productivity and instills a sense of connect with each other. Idanim has been recently launched for other organizations.

Commenting on the launch, Raman Mittal, Co-founder - Idanim said, "We are proud to launch the app for the external world. We strongly believe that mindfulness has played a key role in our overall growth and made us amongst the top 100 companies to work for. We are really excited to bring Idanim to the entire corporate world in order to help businesses introduce a promising transition in their team and the culture. Created for meditators at all experience levels, Idanim will help create happier employees, leading to lower attrition, higher productivity and happy customers."

Idanim leverages machine learning and data engineering to deliver highly personalized experiences to its users. With an easy-to-use interface, the app caters to both beginners and seasoned practitioners wherein a user can select from 40+ meditation categories including stress, productivity, compassion, relationship with colleagues, sleep, focus, confidence, indecision, and more. One can practice various techniques, such as Yoga Nidra, Buddhist & Zen Meditations, Chakra & Yogic Meditations, Emotional Healing, and Qigong, as per their interest with Idanim.

Idanim boasts of a select team of teachers hailing from different parts of the globe such as the USA, Canada, Australia, India, and Singapore including mindfulness coach at Insead Business School, an Ex-trainer at Google, a best-selling author and a Board Member of the Meditation Association of Australia.

To learn more, visit (https://www.idanim.com). Download the app on (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ttn.idanim) android and (https://apps.apple.com/in/app/idanim/id1631848467).

