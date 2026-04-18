IDFC FIRST Bank Goes Live on ICEGATE 2.0 Portal for Customs Duty Payments

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18: IDFC First Bank today announces the launch of special services for its individual and business customers, enabling seamless digital payment of Customs Duty, Central Excise and Service Tax through integration with ICEGATE 2.0. With this integration, customers can initiate tax payments seamlessly through the ICEGATE portal and complete transactions using IDFC FIRST Bank's Retail and Corporate Internet Banking platforms, ensuring a secure, efficient and fully digital experience. The platform provides customers with real-time transaction confirmation, an intuitive online journey, and the ability to download challans instantly for record-keeping and reconciliation. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ashish Singh, Head - Retail Liabilities, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "Customs Duty payments are critical to trade velocity and business continuity. By going live on ICEGATE 2.0, we are enabling importers, exporters and businesses to meet these obligations digitally with the same ease and reliability they expect across Direct Tax and GST payments. This is a meaningful step in strengthening our role in India's digital tax and trade ecosystem".

IDFC FIRST Bank is among a select group of private sector banks authorised to support tax payments across Direct Taxes (CBDT), GST and Customs, offering customers a single, integrated banking destination for financial and statutory compliance. ICEGATE 2.0 portal allow customers now make payments digitally across the year, supporting efficient cash-flow planning for businesses and timely compliance for all taxpayers. How to Pay Customs Duty on ICEGATE 2.0 Using IDFC FIRST Bank 1) Log in to the ICEGATE portal: https://foservices.icegate.gov.in/#/login 2) Create the challan(s) and select Net Banking as the payment mode 3) Choose IDFC FIRST Bank and complete the payment securely 4) Download or print the paid challan for your records

For more information, please visit www.idfcfirstbank.com Click here for more details related to Tax Payment About IDFC FIRST Bank About the Bank 1) Vision: To build a world-class Bank in India, founded with principles of Ethical, Digital, and Social Good Banking. 2) Scale: IDFC FIRST Bank is one of India's fast-growing private banks, building its UI, UX, and tech stack like a fintech. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank serves 35 million customers, with a customer business of Rs. 5,62,090 crore ($63.0b) comprising customer deposits of ₹2,82,662 crores ($31.7b) and loans & advances of ₹2,79,428 crores ($31.3b). Customer deposits grew 24.3% YoY and loans 20.9% YoY. We reach over 60,000 cities, towns, and villages, operate through 1,066 branches.

3) Scope: We are a universal Bank offering complete range of services, including Retail, MSME, Rural, Startups, Corporate Banking, Cash Management, Credit Cards, Wealth Management, Deposits, Government Banking, Working Capital, Trade Finance, and Treasury solutions. 4) Ethical Banking: We are committed to doing right even when customers are not watching. We have simplified descriptions, calculations, and legal jargon to avoid confusing customers. 5) Digital Banking: The Bank's modern technology stack delivers high-quality services across all channels like mobile, branch, internet banking, call centers and relationship managers. Built on cloud-native, API-led, microservices architecture, supported with data, analytics, AI, and fine aesthetics, we strive to deliver fintech-grade experiences on banking platform.

6) Social Good: We work for society. We have impacted over 40 million lives including 3.6 million women entrepreneurs. We have financed over 7.5 million lifestyle improvement loans (for laptops, washing machines, refrigerators etc. that enhance the quality of life of middle class), 2.5 lakh electric 2W and 3W vehicles, 2.7 lakh water, sanitation, and hygiene loans, 2 million livelihood (cattle) loans, and 300,000+ SMEs. On deposits, we provide access of premium investment research, which is usually reserved for the wealthy, even to those holding balances as low as ₹5,000. Our ESG scores are high and improving. 7) Customer Friendly Banking: We make banking easy by having a customer first approach. We have waived fees on 36 essential savings account services which are commonly charged in the market, the first and only bank in India to do so. We create "pull" products that customers actively seek out.

8) Governance: We adhere to regulatory guidelines in letter and spirit and actively work with regulators to make things better. We take pride in maintaining highest levels of corporate governance. 9) Shareholders: We are building a well-diversified universal banking portfolio designed to deliver consistent ROE of 16%+. 10) Employees: IDFC FIRST Bank is designed to be a happy place to work, with cutting-edge roles, meaningful growth opportunities, and a culture of meritocracy. Compensation is healthy, efforts are recognized, and employees experience the pride and excitement of creating a world-class Bank in India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)