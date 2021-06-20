IDSA and Shoolini University launch Centre of Excellence for Direct Selling

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): In a unique initiative, Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) and Shoolini University have jointly launched a 'Center of Excellence for Direct Selling in Academics' (CEDSA) which is to impart a year-long PG Diploma in Direct Sales starting Academic year 2021-22.

CEDSA will be India's first 'Centre of Excellence' for Direct Selling.

The Centre was inaugurated by Govind Singh Thakur, Minister of Education, Government of Himachal Pradesh, and Rajinder Garg, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Government of Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking at the function, Thakur said, "It is very important to introduce such employment oriented educational courses in curriculum. By introducing Direct Selling in academics, the students will be ensured of research-based education while also learning the nuances of the business."

Rajinder Garg inaugurated the portal for admissions in Post Graduate Diploma in Direct Selling and said, "I congratulate IDSA & Shoolini University for starting a unique, employment-oriented course which links education with employment and would benefit the youth of the state and the rest of country."

On the occasion Vice Chancellor Shoolini University Prof Atul Khosla said, "this is a wonderful effort to bring industry and academia together which will also generate employment. "

Rini Sanyal, IDSA Chairperson, said, "The launch of CEDSA will open a new chapter in the Direct Selling ecosystem in the country and we remain hopeful that other educational institutions also give a much-needed impetus on formal studies in Direct Selling business model. We believe there is need for an exhaustive academic curriculum, and that CEDSA can serve as a research incubator for Direct Selling in India."

Based out of the University's picturesque campus in Solan, CEDSA is only the second such 'Centre of Excellence' globally, dedicated to Direct Selling business - the other being the US-based DSEF (Direct Selling Education Foundation). CEDSA will also house the 2nd global research center on Direct Selling - the other being Pekin University Research Center on Direct Selling (RCDS) in China. With the launch of CEDSA, IDSA has become only the 2nd Direct Selling Association in the world to facilitate a Diploma in Direct Selling, after the DSA of France.

"This is a new initiative at Shoolini University to enable students to consider Direct Selling is a promising future. With IDSA, we are sure that we will deliver a curriculum that meets the requirements of this dynamic industry", said Shoolini University Founder and Pro-Chancellor Vishal Anand.

While addressing the audience, Simarjot Kaur, Additional Director, Dept. of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Govt. of Punjab said "My heartiest congratulation to the IDSA and ShooIini University for taking such a huge initiative. Direct Selling has given a lot of impetus and magnitude with which it has grown in the Covid times and the kind of opportunities it has provided to the people of our country, especially the women, is really amazing."

Kamal Kant Vashishth, Director- eLearning at Shoolini University shared all details of the Post Graduate Diploma in Direct Selling being offered by CEDSA. Dr. Vashishth said "In the current day scenario, earning while learning is an important aspect of our lives. CEDSA's core objective is to encourage inclusive entrepreneurship and it would certainly be a boon for the youth of the country.

The event also saw eminent dignitaries, like Shri. Hem Kumar Pandey, Former Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Gary Huggins, Executive Director- DSEF, Tamuna Gabilaia, Executive Director and COO-WFDSA, along with members of IDSA's Executive Committee, Rajat Banerji - Vice Chair, Vivek Katoch- Treasurer, Dr. Jitendra Jagota- Secretary and Chetan Bhardwaj- General Manager.

