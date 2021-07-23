IGP.com unveils exclusive Raksha Bandhan collection, offers more than 2,000 plus Rakhi designs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): IGP.com, one of India's largest multi-category gifting companies, has launched an exclusive collection of elegant and unique handcrafted rakhis, made of premium quality materials like Kundan, Polki, Silver, Pearls, Semi-precious stones, polished metals, handwoven threads for one of the most anticipated sibling festivals-Raksha Bandhan.

The collection consists of 2000+ Rakhi designs that have been handcrafted by two thousand artisan families from a village in Rajasthan. The catalog is exclusively live on IGP's website and app.

Since its inception, the company has delivered over 5 million Rakhis to 100+ countries and thousands of cities across the globe.

The IGP rakhi collection 2021 is one of the most exclusive collections available online, featuring elegant handmade rakhi made up of premium quality materials like Kundan, Polki, Silver, Pearls, Semi-precious stones, polished metals, etc.

The rakhi designs also include eco-friendly rakhis with seeds that can be planted as a celebration of your sibling bond.

The company aims to deliver a record number of rakhis across a wide range of high quality, trendy, and appealing Fancy Rakhis, including sustainable options like seed rakhis, Semi-precious Rakhis, Kundan Rakhis, Kids Rakhis, Rakhi threads, Bhaiya-Bhabhi Rakhis. For those looking for more premium options Oxidised Silver, 22K gold plated sterling silver, and Kundan pearl Rakhis have been introduced.

"Even in these uncertain times, we are committed to enable celebration of the greatest gift in life - the sibling bond. We have been working for many months to plan and execute unique ideas for this Rakhi. Keeping in mind the warmth, color, sweetness, and togetherness that this festival brings, our artisans have woven together unique designs with feelings of positivity and connection using a wide range of colors from the pastel palette," said Tarun Joshi, Founder, IGP.com.

"We understand the efforts and emotions put forth by our consumers and take utmost care that Rakhi Hampers are handled with the same care, and we deliver the exact same personalised products that they have selected," he added.

This year the company has curated 1000+ personalised Rakhi Hampers. Last year, IGP had introduced a preservative-free Gourmet range of premium sweets and dry fruits with Rakhi, which was an instant hit with customers who rated it 4.5+ out of 5. This year, they took this idea a step forward and added chocolates to the collection.

Headquartered in Mumbai, IGP.com is one of India's largest multi-category gifting companies, offering one of the best-curated collections of festival merchandise, gifts, fresh flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet foods & personalised products for all occasions & festivals.

It is India's first-ever Gift Discovery platform and the exclusive India partner of Interflora, the world's largest floral gifting company. The brand has a global footprint with customers spanning across 100+ countries and the capability to deliver gifts to over 150 countries and 1000+ cities in India.

