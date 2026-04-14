PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: IIT Bombay has announced a Certificate Programme in Strategic Project Management under its Educational Outreach initiative. Delivered in partnership with Simpliearn, the programme is designed for experienced professionals seeking to strengthen their ability to align project execution with organisational strategy. An industry report estimates indicate a significant and growing demand for project professionals in the coming decade, driven by increasing complexity in business environments and the integration of data-led decision-making. Organizations could require up to 65 million project professionals by 2035 to keep pace with growth and change. In this context, the programme focuses on equipping participants with capabilities in project management, including financial evaluation, risk assessment, and strategic planning within project ecosystems.

Structured as a five-month blended learning experience, the programme includes live online sessions and self-paced modules. The curriculum is developed and delivered by IIT Bombay faculty, with an emphasis on application-oriented learning across areas such as cost estimation, financial governance, and schedule optimisation. Speaking about the programme, Prof. Priyank Sinha from IIT Bombay, said, "As project environments evolve, there is a need for professionals to engage more deeply with strategic and financial considerations alongside execution. This programme is designed to support that shift." Commenting on the collaboration, Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and COO, Simplilearn, said, "This programme reflects the evolving expectations from project leaders, where strategic alignment, financial awareness, and the use of data are becoming increasingly important. We are pleased to support the delivery of this programme in collaboration with IIT Bombay."

The programme is intended for mid- to senior-level professionals, including project and programme managers, functional leaders, and individuals involved in complex, multi-stakeholder initiatives. Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive a certificate from IIT Bombay. Applications are now open for the programme. Interested professionals can learn more and apply through the official IIT Bombay Educational Outreach platform. About Simplilearn Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)