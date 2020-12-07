Incredible Gifts launches special category for Christmas gifts, available on Amazon India

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Music of carols echoed when minds were lingering on the tunes of Christmas cherishing peace and goodwill. The month of December paves the way for two most joyful festivals of the year, Christmas, and New Year.

The aura of which can be felt in every blow of the cool breeze. Christmas dawns with the hope of gifts and happiness in young minds. It's the time to say hello to Santa Claus for all his lovely gifts and blessings. It is a festival of various merriments and exchanging gifts is no doubt a trademark.

Treasuring the moments that one has spent and lived with their loved ones and personalizing each one of them, Incredible Gifts new collection of customized Christmas gifts are the showstoppers of the season. Engraved expertly, every item from the variety makes sure to warm the heart of loved ones impeccably and takes the occasion to a whole new level. Being thoughtful is quite achievable but adding a personal touch to it is a toughie. Gifts that can infuse both of this warming quality is what makes Incredible Gifts more special.

The website houses a premium collection of personalized and non personalized Christmas gifts and offers shipping to over 3000 cities in India. There is a plethora of gifting option available in the newly launched category 'Christmas Special' which the customers can order in a very smooth and quick manner.

IncredibleGifts.in offers heavy discounts on its new range 'Christmas Special'. One can easy avail this by using promo codes XMAS15 on the website (https://incrediblegifts.in/festivals/christmas). Taking it a step forward this year and providing easy access to customers now, the products are available on the India's largest ecommerce platform Amazon.in. Also, Incredible Gifts offers 5 per cent discount on the Christmas category on Amazon.in.

One can visit the Amazon store by clicking on the below link

https://www.amazon.in/stores/page/48381CF2-1D67-4F20-9AF2-2D9955B0C6F5

IncredibleGifts.in, has highly efficient and experienced customer support to guide and assist the customers regarding the choice of gift products. The company customizes the gifts exactly as per the preferences of the customers and offers many different choices and variety in designs. The services of the company extend throughout India with the facility of express delivery. In times like these, when one avoids going out, they can get the gifts delivered at their doorstep with one single click.

"Christmas is traditionally a great time to catch up with family and friends, eat heartily, sing carols, explore beautifully decked-up places, and be merry. The mist brimming Christmas spreads the message of brotherhood throughout the world," said Vikram Pratap, the CEO of IncredibleGifts.in

"We at IncredibleGifts.in are very excited to bring the newly launched category to our customers across India and provide them an easy and convenient access through Amazon India. We are extremely pleased to offer gift solutions to customers looking to delight their friends and family this Christmas and New Year. Gift giving is all about sharing great memories with those you care, and we endeavour to make such memories even more special. IncredibleGifts.in bundles products together as per the needs and requirement of the customer. This category will also help our customers in choosing the right and perfect gift for their loved ones," said Vikram Pratap.

"Furthermore, we have made shopping, a safe and convenient matter for people by proving a safe payment gateway and efficient delivery in India and worldwide. This way, we have created the ease of Birthday shopping anytime, anywhere," he added.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)