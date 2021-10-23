India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Kickstarts 'Ladakh Week'

You would like to read
- Now find a home that is right for you at Times Property 'Virtual Real Estate Expo for NRIs'
- An Indian Multipreneur Mohammed Rashid Khan invited as guest of honor at Dubai's Expo 2020
- Desi Homes - Property Expo 2021' brings top Indian builders/developers to Dubai
- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reveals the inspired experiences awaiting visitors at its stunning Expo Pavilion
- TradeIndia set to organize India's first Medical and Healthcare Expo India 2021
Dubai [UAE], October 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The new Ladakh is ready to showcase its development and vast opportunities in the region at the India Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai. The Administration of Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh and FICCI today kickstarted the proceedings as part of the 'Ladakh Week' scheduled to go on till 04th November 2021. The week will organise a series of events showcasing opportunities across focus sectors like sustainable infrastructure, connectivity, food processing and tourism in the UT.
Delivering the keynote address during the inaugural session 'Development after UT & Vision 2050', Saugat Biswas, IAS, Divisional Commissioner/Secretary, Industries & Commerce - Union Territory of Ladakh said, "Ladakh is going to be here at the India Pavilion for the next 14 days. We want to bring Ladakh face to face with the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai."
Talking about the opportunities in the region, Mr. Biswas said, "Ladakh became a Union Territory on 31st October 2019 and since then a lot of development activities have taken place across focus sectors like sustainable infrastructure, connectivity, food processing and tourism. Ladakh presents immense opportunities across sectors like tourism, handicraft & handloom, film destination, agriculture, horticulture & food processing, winter sports, renewable & solar energy, carbon neutrality, adventure tourism, Astro-tourism, healthcare & wellness and entrepreneurship & innovation."
Highlighting the region's prominence as an emerging location for film shootings, Mr. Biswas said, "With Bollywood blockbusters like 3 Idiots, Shershah being shot in Ladakh, there exists a tremendous scope with the region offering exclusive terrain."
"Ladakh is a prime tourist destination for thrill-seekers, who can experience unparallel adventure activities like motorcycle excursions, marathons, rafting & many more. In addition, there is a completely alternative avenue for peace & tranquillity, tribal culture & lifestyle, monasteries and exquisite food. Pashmina, the world's finest fabric that comes from the Changthang region of Ladakh, is exported to the rest of the world and is a high-value product. Apricot and Seabuckthorn are prime produce of Ladakh and are exported internationally," he added.
The week will see various industry-specific expert sessions, roundtable discussions and cultural performances along with special movie screenings showing documentaries on the region. During the events, various industry-specific expert sessions, roundtable discussions, etc will be organized to focus on more such themes like - Industry & Commerce, Clean energy and Carbon Neutral Ladakh, Hidden Gems of Ladakh, Astro Tourism, Sports, Adventure, and Lifestyle.
To know more about India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit:
Website - (https://indiaexpo2020.com/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">www.indiaexpo2020.com
Facebook - (https://www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020)
Instagram -(https://www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020)
Twitter - (https://twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09)
LinkedIn -(https://www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true)
YouTube - (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured)
Koo - (https://www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020)
To know more about Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit - (https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor