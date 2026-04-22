India PR Distribution Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 22: Gurgaon-based India PR Distribution, India's top trusted PR agency, has launched international press release distribution services. India PR Distribution has teamed up with international digital media platforms to expand its present media network. This new PR package will allow IPD's clients to send and receive media coverage in countries including the USA, Europe, the United Kingdom (UK), the UAE, Africa, and Australia. "Our recent partnership with international media firms is in response to the Indian brand's growing need for credible media coverage outside of India. This partnership will be an extension of our PR services, and it's a part of our commitment to provide the best PR services to our clients," says Nitin Jain, C.E.O. of India PR Distribution.

India PR Distribution is a 9-year-old PR agency with numerous accolades and awards to its credit. Ever since its launch, IPD has been well known for providing economical PR services to clients in India and abroad. India PR Distribution's international PR service will help Indian startups, businesses, and personal brands get noticed in international markets, especially in the US and the UK, where media credibility has a direct impact on business. India PR Distribution has been at the forefront of launching PR packages that have been a step ahead in both performance and pricing. IPD's unique approach and market-first techniques have made it the top choice for businesses seeking dependable press release services. IPD has a proven track record of delivering PR campaigns for startups, celebrities, Fortune 500 companies, and professionals.

IPD works with major national, regional, niche, and international media platforms to ensure that news reaches the most relevant audiences. The IPD's continued focus on innovation and ethical practices has made it a top choice for corporates, celebrities, and startups for press release distribution in India. India PR Distribution offers a broad range of services, including celebrity PR, startup funding news distribution, event PR coverage, press release writing, custom media outreach, and online brand visibility support. Nitin Jain, CEO of India PR Distribution, said, "We're making it possible for Indian brands, whether they're new startups or well-known companies, to get real global visibility through a single, trusted distribution partner by expanding our international media network."

India PR Distribution specializes in press release distribution, digital PR, organic PR, and media relations. It has supported startups, SMEs, and large enterprises through publicity campaigns that include guaranteed media placements and curated organic PR strategies. The agency is recognised as one of India's trusted public relations firms, offering economical services to clients in India and overseas. For more information about India PR Distribution and its services, visit http://www.IndiaPRDistribution.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)