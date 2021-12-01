India's LEAD pioneers disruptive School EdTech solution in K-12 schools

You would like to read
- upGrad aims to close March 2022 at half a Billion-Dollar Revenue Run Rate
- Touchwood all set to remain on growth path, gets funding for its two new tech-enabled ventures
- Invest India join hands with the International Climate Summit 2021 as a co-organiser
- CII FACE, Nourishing Schools Foundation and Food Future Foundation Convene Dialogue to inform UN Summit
- ITM Global receives DL-ELETS award for Excellence in International Curriculum at the 19th World Education Summit 2021
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://leadschool.in) LEAD, a pioneer in tech-enabled education, has been transforming conventional schooling in India since its inception in 2012 with its innovative full-stack School EdTech solution. Today, LEAD is transforming the lives of close to 1 million students across 2500+ partner schools in India.
At Global VC Fund GSV Ventures' Summit - 'The Global K12 Disruption'; Sumeet Mehta, LEAD Co-founder & CEO was joined by Ari De Sa Neto, Arco Educacao's Founder & CEO to discuss how they are improving the quality of education and driving student success at scale for low and middle income students. The session was moderated by Michael Horn, Senior Strategist, Guild Education.
Sharing his childhood journey in a small town with a regular school, Sumeet spoke about how his father who was a teacher, got him interested in the education space and highlighted how LEAD is using technology and innovation to transform schools for low and middle income students.
Mr. Mehta explained, "Learning and development cannot depend on one's place of birth. Just because a child is born in a small town, he or she should not be deprived of quality education. Parents spend a significant part of their monthly incomes on their children's schooling in the hope that it will be a stepping stone to a bright future. LEAD is sparing no effort in fulfilling these parental aspirations, by transforming schools through its disruptive School EdTech system."
In April 2021, GSV Ventures invested in LEAD, marking its first investment in the Indian School EdTech space. LEAD raised $30 million as part of this Series D funding round led by GSV Ventures, along with WestBridge Capital.
GSV has been investing in the $7-trillion (number from GSV website) global education market and figures in Insider magazine's inaugural list of top 100 seed investors. It partners with the most significant companies in the 'Pre-K to Gray' digital learning sector, investing in exceptional entrepreneurs driving massive digital disruption, such as LEAD.
Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner, GSV Ventures, said, "GSV seeks to invest in global EdTtech companies driving the highest Return on Education ("ROE") - lowering cost, increasing access, improving learning outcomes and leveraging teachers - and LEAD epitomizes the delivery of the highest ROE to its students, parents, teachers and school partners. We are very proud to be aligned with this world class team of entrepreneurs and educators."
LEAD's model is firmly rooted within the school system. It partners with schools, and using its proprietary integrated school system, transforms schooling & delivers visibly better learning outcomes to students, in the classroom, via the teachers. LEAD's integrated school system provides everything that a school needs - courseware, software, hardware and a school kit with teaching learning material. It covers the entire breadth of schooling - from pre-primary through to 10th grade.
Thanks to LEAD, schools and children have received a rare opportunity to recoup learning losses, infuse digital technology into pedagogy, and revise curricula to maximize high-quality learning.
LEAD aims to reach out to 60,000 schools and 25 million school-going children in India by 2026, and transform the K-12 education sector with its superior technology solutions.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor