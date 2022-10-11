India's leading D2C baby products brand - R for Rabbit strengthens its Baby Care Segment with the launch of 'Pure & Beyond'

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Reinforcing its presence in the baby care segment, Indian D2C baby product brand R for Rabbit recently introduced a new array of baby care products under the name 'Pure & Beyond'.

With a strong commitment towards safety and quality, the company launched an exclusive range that includes baby cream, lotion, soap, body wash, shampoo, baby powder and baby oils. Developed using handpicked organic plant-based ingredients such as Oatmeal, Lavender, Coconut, Almond, and Avocado; the brand brings the purest form of baby care products to nourish the baby's skin with all-natural ingredients.

With this recent addition, the company aims to bring the purest baby skincare range made with unmatched quality and ingredients that are entirely safe and suitable for all babies' skin types. With the core philosophy of "Purity of Nature, Backed by Science", R for Rabbit is naturally sourcing plant-based ingredients to make the products pure and backing them with numerous test and extensive research to ensure baby's safety.

Kunal Popat, Founder, R for Rabbit, said, "The Pure & Beyond range is extremely special to us. Great skincare for babies is crucial because they don't develop a full skin barrier until around two years of age. This makes their skin extremely delicate and much more prone to irritation and dryness. The 'Pure & Beyond' range is something we have been developing for a while now. It's made with natural, chemical-free ingredients and will cause no toxicity to the baby's skin. We love the outcome and are extremely excited to finally share it with our consumers."

The newly launched skincare range 'Pure & Beyond' is curated with natural and soothing ingredients for delicate baby skin. Bringing purity at par, these products have nourishment properties, leaving the baby's skin soft and protected. Dermatologically tested and recommended by paediatricians, the entire range ensures balanced pH value of 5.5 and is free from harmful chemicals and toxins like paraben, silicone, phthalate and petroleum. Consumers aspiring for international quality and comfort for their little ones can completely rely on this range as the products are completely safe and healthy for their baby's skin.

With a pan-India presence, R for Rabbit offers a diverse range of baby products, including Baby Gear, Ride-Ons, Nursing & Feeding Range, Activity & Bathing toys, Diapers range, baby grooming kit and many more. In addition, the company raised funding of INR 40 crores from a Private Equity firm, Xponentia Capital Partners in the year 2021. It has expanded its presence in the middle-east and is planning to expand in Nepal and Bhutan.

The newly launched baby skincare products are priced in the range of INR 149 onwards and will be available on various e-commerce channels, R for Rabbit's website and in 100+ premium stores in the offline channel.

(https://rforrabbit.com) R for Rabbit, a brand made by parents for parents, with a team of young professionals dedicated to making the parenting experience wonderfully simpler and amazingly easier. The brand provides a diverse range of baby products developed by prioritizing and understanding the needs of both the parents and the child.

R for Rabbit aims to provide babies with the unmatched products that are safe and comfortable for their healthy development. Since 2014, with more than five million customer base, R for Rabbit has grown its business across platforms, and in the coming years, the company expects to invest in various new product categories.

