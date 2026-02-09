VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 9: The Board of Directors of India Shelter Finance Corporation at its meeting held today, approved the unaudited financial results for quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2025.

- Gross Managed Assets as of Q3FY26 at Rs. 10,365 Crs, growth of 31% YoY

- PAT* of Rs. 128 Crs for Q3FY26, growth of 33% YoY

- RoE* for Q3FY26 at 17.1%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rupinder Singh, Managing Director and CEO of India Shelter Finance Corporation said: We are pleased to announce that the company delivered another quarter of sustained performance. Annual growth remains robust with Gross Managed Assets growing at 31% YoY to Rs. 10,365 Crs. In Q3FY26, we disbursed Rs. 977 Crs, registering a growth of 11% YoY. In Q3FY26, we added 2 new branches, year-to-date added 35 branches as part of the branch expansion strategy, geographic presence stood at 301 branches as of 31st December 2025. Total employee strength as of Q3FY26 stood at 4,669 employees.