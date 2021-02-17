Indian army signs MoU with Punit Balan's Indrani Balan foundation for financial sustainability of army goodwill schools of Kashmir

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/ThePRTree): It's a big day in Kashmir as the Indrani Balan Foundation and the Indian Army signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for financial sustainability of Army Goodwill Schools along with Parivar School Society.
The event witnessed prominent dignitaries Mr Punit Balan and Ms Jahanvi Dhariwal of Indrani Balan Foundation along with Lieutenant General BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander of the Indian Army.
As per the issued statement, Indrani Balan Foundation is a known welfare foundation, which has been active all across the country in numerous charitable activities. It has its base in Pune, which has now signed the MoU to finance four different Goodwill schools of areas like Uri, Trehgam, Wayne and Hajinar in Baramulla & Kupwara Districts.
The foundation has also planned to build the required infrastructure for Pariwar School Society for the specially-abled kids in the district. The group works under the leadership of Punit Balan who has a huge experience in social work in domains like education, sports, healthcare and restoration of ancient culture.
The foundation has been an agent of change thus helping to improve the quality of education along with the self-sustainability of these schools in the coming future.
Chinar Corps currently runs 28 Goodwill Schools in Kashmir which educates more than 10,000 students each year. Total approx 1 lac students have passed out from these esteemed institutions. This initiative of Indrani Balan Foundation will be a great example for other corporates to come forward and contribute to building prosperous Kashmir.
On this occasion, GOC Chinar Corps expressed that this shared vision of the future is our guiding force to rebuild Kashmir. He specially complimented Punit Balan, President, Indrani Balan Foundation & Chief Managing Director, Punit Balan Group for his vision, foresight and initiative to invest in nation-building as a social responsibility. He wished the foundation great success in their endeavour and assured extension of all help from Chinar Corps to make this MoU a resounding success and example for others to follow
