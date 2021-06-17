Intech Safety rules the protective-gear industry with total quality management

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/ThePRTree): Intech Safety, a supplier for safety products, launches eye protection, new respiratory technologies, and integration digital for industries ranging from Aerospace to FMCG.
They are now adopting the TQM- Total Quality Management system to ensure quality products for the global market at affordable rates. Intech Safety is also keeping in mind internal manufacturing, R & D, and testing capabilities to grow as a prominent name in the global protective-gear landscape.
Establishing a trust factor in the market, Intech Safety yields PPEs, head protection, hearing protection, fall protection, respiratory protection, mining solution, fire rescue equipment, and all other required safety gear. With its base in Kolkata, the firm stands on the pillars of reliability, global quality, customer delight, and innovation.
With a motto that says 'protecting your people', founder Aniruddha Gupta talks about his vision for the company. He shares, "With Intech Safety, my team and I want to state that 'Everyone deserves better' and hence we aim to provide everyone with the best safety methods so that no lives are compromised because of their budget or location." "After the Covid-19 Pandemic, many businesses have a new outlook towards the market situation. Although safety awareness has increased, people still focus on cost a lot more. Short-term profiteers have commoditized the mark", he added.
Envisioning to become the definitive innovative Indian brand in the market, Intech Safety is a legacy started by Gautam Gupta and continued by Aniruddha Gupta. The firm has been bringing innovation globally and plans to introduce Industry 4.0 to the domain through the use of digital technologies. The organization is a constantly learning one that fosters new ways of thinking and agility. Soon, Intech Safety would need funding for investing in new technologies to be at par with the new standards and technological advancements that are yet to come in the industry.
