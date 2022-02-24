Introducing Artistic New Homeware by Freedom Tree Design Studio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ease into an artistic home and lifestyle with Freedom Tree. Infused with new creative energy, home is a place filled with the things we love and no rules in how we put them together. As we intuitively layer our spaces, Artistease encourages us to be adventurous in abandoning convention for personal expression.

Through an artistic ensemble of furniture, furnishings, decorative objects, and ceramics, our Artistease Collection elevates everyday pieces with color and craft, giving you all the tools to paint your own story!

From 30 years ago as Takete Maluma, India's first contemporary home store, to India's first design trend and color consulting studio, Freedom Tree has grown into vibrant home decor stores across India and online. With our signature bold design, graphic prints, and palette of brilliant hues, we inspire our tribe to fearlessly express themselves at home and infuse their spaces with personality.

Creative Impulses

Artistease first unfolds in the living room with textiles and tabletops embedded in artistry. Upholstery fabrics and cushions go back to the drawing board with an imaginative explosion of illustrative strokes and crafted textures: a vibrant offering to give your fingers tactile interest and your eyes visual delight.

The same sense of naivety runs through the furniture. Built from raw woods and carved into simple shapes, the new coffee and side tables are boldly primitive. Humble finishes take centerstage, reclaimed woods find new life, and live edges up the wow factor with industrial verve.

The creative spirit continues into the bedroom, a soothing cocoon for when inspiration hits! Bright, easy, and beautifully dreamy, finely-crafted quilts and woven block throws bring warmth during the winter weather, while printed white sheers filter in a soft glow that inspires daydreams.

On the table, hand painted ceramics are playfully rendered, their free-spirited colors and lines bringing child-like joy to each meal. Handcrafted lighting fixtures emphasize natural local materials, and decorative vases merge sculpture with simplicity.

Looking at the increased creative energy and attention that people are taking to their interiors, the decor mood of 2022 inspires a greater sense of individuality. Pairing practical living with playful mixing and matching, Artistease is designed to let your creative impulses run free! (https://freedomtree.in/collections/living-room?utm_source=Instagram & utm_medium=Influencer & utm_campaign=Artistease_PR_Article) Shop now.

Freedom Tree was founded by Latika Khosla to bring joy and color to everyday living. As a renowned color consultant and advisor to national and global brands, Latika's ability to capture the zeitgeist is reflected in Freedom Tree's vibrant designs and timeless, yet of-the-moment appeal. With collections that marry form with functionality and prints that are made to mix and match, Freedom Tree has developed into a unique design destination for infusing homes and workspaces with bold color and energy. (https://freedomtree.in/?utm_source=Instagram & utm_medium=Influencer & utm_campaign=Artistease_PR_Article) Know more.

