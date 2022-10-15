IRIS Home Fragrances expands its presence, opens first IRIS Aroma Boutique in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 15 (ANI/GPRC): As part of an ambitious expansion plan, Ripple Fragrances, the spatial fragrance vertical of the agarbathi-to-aerospace conglomerate NR Group headquartered in Mysuru, launched its flagship IRIS Aroma Boutique in Ahmedabad today. It is a one-of-a-kind store in the city. The store, which has come up at TRP Mall - Rajyash City in the tony Bopal area of Ahmedabad, has been specifically designed to cater to each consumer's home fragrance and home decor essentials and preferences.

The upmarket store offers the brand's newly launched Diwali collection known as the Glitter Range, which is available in the exotic fragrance of Gold Musk. The Glitter Range is exclusively designed for this Diwali to enliven one's home with a greater sensory aromatic experience. The store also has a wide range of Seasonal and festivities-specific fragrances that makes this time of the year even more special.

Speaking at the store launch, Kiran Ranga, MD and Master Fragrance Creator, Ripple Fragrances, said "We are delighted to open our flagship store in Ahmedabad and bring the entire product range to our consumers. IRIS Home Fragrance is known for its exquisite fragrance for home and fine living. We have something for everyone at IRIS Aroma Boutique, and we're eager to welcome all of Ahmedabad's customers to this amazing store."

IRIS Aroma Boutique, a complete home fragrance chain with a bouquet of ideas for beautiful homes. Step in for a wide selection of spatial fragrances and fragrance accessories. The IRIS Aroma Boutique offers a wide selection of reed diffusers, scented candles, tea light diffusers, fragrance vaporizers, garden agarbathies, and pillow misters. The latest festive season collection and its products will also be available at the store. This newly opened boutique now offers exquisite home fragrances and valuable home decor items.

IRIS Aroma Boutique's Storefront, Layout, Visual Merchandising, Aesthetics, Customer Flow, Consumer Touch Points, Creation of Experience Center, Lighting, and 3-Axis Differentiation will all be distinct factors separating each tier from the next.

The IRIS Aroma Boutique is present in Bengaluru, Mysore, Pune and Hyderabad. The products are also available on their e-commerce platform and can be purchased from: (https://www.irishomefragrances.com/)

The IRIS dream is to create sensory delight through fragrance and form. From fragrant oils to reed diffusers, Iris covers aroma in every form. The fragrance of beautifully designed Iris products has a revitalising effect on the ambience and enhances the aesthetics of the space, too.

Ripple Fragrances Pvt Ltd is a division of the NR Group, with headquarters in Mysore. The NR Group was established in 1948 and is India's market leader in incense sticks with its flagship brand 'Cycle". The NR Group is vertically integrated in the fragrance domain. It is one of the few Indian marketing companies that creates and blends its perfumes in-house. NESSO, a subsidiary of the NR Group, manufactures floral and herbal extracts. It is a global leader in Tuberose and Jasmine extracts.

