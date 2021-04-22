Is Bypass Surgery for heart patients avoidable? Senior interventional cardiologist Dr Bansal answers

You would like to read
- Large study shows that a simple blood test can accurately differentiate between Benign and Malignant Lesions
- Masina Heart Institute introduces India's first portable ICU for heart patients amidst COVID-19
- Mathura's 'Bansal Foods' Brings Together Fine Dining And Affordability
- SIMS Hospital treats three aortic conditions in a single stage surgery, saving patient airlifted from Oman
- Gurugram doctors perform successful brain surgery on 80 years old
Faridabad (Haryana) [India], April 22 (ANI/PNN): Yes, the bypass surgery for heart patients is avoidable, said Dr SS Bansal, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at SSB Heart and Multispecialty Hospital, Faridabad.
He added that complex CTO Angioplasty and Stenting by Radial/Femoral Approach have made avoiding bypass surgery possible in many patients.
He shared a testimony of a patient Ramesh (Name Changed), a 62-years-old man suffering from severe angina on minimal exertion for months. After angiography, it was found that the patient's two out of three coronary arteries (arteries supplying blood to the heart muscle) and RCA & LCX were completely blocked completely- chronically with signs of the extreme complexity as both the lesions were angulated, long, hard and calcified with bridging collaterals. His third artery LAD had a patent stent.
His heart's pumping power was very weak (EF 30 per cent) but heart muscle for occluded arteries was viable. When such blocks are present, patients are often subjected to bypass surgery. Angioplasty in such cases is extremely difficult and requires lots of experience from the operator. Even highly experienced cardiologists find it difficult to handle such complex blocks without bypass surgery.
In this case, both femoral arteries were also completely blocked making this route unavailable for intervention. Attempting such a complex disease from the radial route (wrist artery) was a big challenge.
Dr Bansal and his team tried to open these complex blocks with special hard CTO wires with the help of a special micro catheter through the radial artery of the wrist called radial artery and fortunately, both the blocks got opened completely and non-surgically.
Successful opening of double complex CTO lesions through the Radial artery at the wrist is very difficult and done for the first time in the region. The patient recovered very well and was discharged after 3 days in very good condition from the hospital. This has given new hope to such patients with complex diseases.
Successful stenting to left circumflex, OM1, and right coronary double stenting was done using a radial route which made the procedure more challenging. Dr Bansal felt thankful for the great advancement in technology along with his 26 years of rich experience in the field which made him confident enough to take up the challenge and solve the patient's problem.
This success creates hope for many patients who are either at very high risk for bypass surgery due to their comorbidities or who don't accept bypass surgery as an option. Chronic total, Occlusion was treated by bypass surgery in the past which was the only way to treat these difficult blocks but due to these novel techniques and evolved hardware in experienced hands through the radial artery (wrist) is a boon for such patients with blocked leg arteries.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor