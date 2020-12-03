ITC Hotels partners with Magzter to delight guests with unlimited digital content

The 'new normal' scenario demands all of us to go touch-free and maintain social distancing in every way possible. Now that people have started making travel plans again, the hospitality industry is also quickly adapting to welcome and please the guests.

In yet another pioneering initiative, ITC Hotels - the world's first and largest chain with a maximum number of LEED platinum properties, has partnered with Magzter, the world's largest digital reading destination, to offer unlimited digital magazines and newspapers across all its properties in the country.

Under this partnership, ITC Hotels & select Welcome Hotels have enabled contactless Smart Reading Zones, thereby giving unlimited FREE access to 5,000 plus popular magazines and newspapers on the Magzter app.

ITC Hotels' guests can enjoy reading the magazines and newspapers on their mobile devices while they are anywhere inside the hotel premises - whether it is the room (or) the restaurants (or) the conference hall (or) the lobby (or) the spa.

This facility can be accessed by anyone entering the property, including in-house guests, customers of other services, visitors, and employees.

Since the Magzter app offers hundreds of popular magazines and newspapers across 40 plus categories including automotive, business, comics, entertainment, fashion, health, lifestyle, news, politics, science, sports, technology, and travel, there is something exciting for everyone.

These magazines and newspapers also spread across 60 plus widely spoken languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Spanish.

Some of the popular titles that can be read for free in these Smart Reading Zones include The Times of India, Hindustan Times, Business Standard, The New Indian Express, India Today, Filmfare, Cosmopolitan, Forbes India, National Geographic Magazine, Lonely Planet Magazine India and Tinkle.

"We have pioneered sustainable practices in hospitality. From the first chain to go single-use plastic-free, pioneering Sunya Aqua-zero mile water in glass bottles to the usage of radiation harmonisers and unique wellness concepts through our homegrown brand 'KayaKalp Spa', ITC Hotels has embedded best low contact practices in its operations. The association with Magzter is a one-of-its-kind offering by ITC Hotels. It caters to people of all age groups and with diverse interests. While businessmen can stay updated with leading business magazines and newspapers, family travelers can relax by binge-reading popular fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment magazines. Kids are sure to love reading their favorite comics in an exciting digital format too!" stated Anil Chadha, COO - ITC Hotels.

"At Magzter, we always strive to provide solutions to real-world problems with our product and innovative ideas. During these unprecedented times, we're immensely pleased to partner with ITC Hotels and turn all their properties into Smart Reading Zones. We firmly believe that guests will love indulging in unlimited reading on the Magzter app even as they enjoy the world-class hospitality of ITC Hotels," stated Girish Ramdas, CEO - Magzter Inc.

