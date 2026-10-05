BusinessWire India Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 5: ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, today announced the launch of 'VANGUARDS', its flagship Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) Program. Designed to nurture a cadre of high-performing, high-potential engineers who operate at the intersection of technology, AI, business, and consulting, the VANGUARDS program has been specially curated to enable global enterprises accelerate AI transformation and convert innovation into measurable business outcomes. For enterprises, the VANGUARDS program will provide direct access to expert engineering talent capable of accelerating innovation, strengthening architecture decisions, and speeding the path from concept to production. By operating within the client's environment, VANGUARDS engineers help accelerate enterprise transformation, bring deep domain and consulting expertise, improve alignment between business and technology teams, and increase the speed at which AI investments translate into measurable business value.

The VANGUARDS program follows a highly selective assessment process, evaluating candidates across technology, AI, business, and consulting expertise. Selected engineers undergo intensive development focused on Strategic Opportunity Discovery, Advanced AI & Data Architecture, and Value Advocacy. "Enterprises have shifted focus from AI experimentation to execution at scale. With VANGUARDS, we are embedding an elite cadre of Forward Deployed Engineers directly into our clients' environments to bridge the gap between technology and value," said Manas Chakraborty, MD & CEO, ITC Infotech. "VANGUARDS represents our commitment to pioneering frontline engineering excellence through embedded engineering leaders who build, scale, and co-create alongside our clients, translating AI ambition into measurable business impact."

With the launch of VANGUARDS, ITC Infotech further strengthens its commitment to delivering enterprise transformation through deep industry domain expertise, advanced engineering capabilities, embedded co-creation, and outcome-led innovation. As organizations seek faster paths from AI ambition to business impact, VANGUARDS represents a new model of frontline engineering excellence designed for the era of AI-powered enterprise transformation. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)