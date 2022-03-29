Iyad Kamal, Former Aramex COO, joins Shipsy's Advisory Board

You would like to read
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Shipsy, a leading SaaS-based smart logistics management platform provider, recently announced the joining of Iyad Kamal, former Aramex COO, to their advisory team.
Kamal has over 29 years of leadership experience with Aramex, a global provider of transportation, logistics, e-commerce, data and analytics, and sustainability solutions. He was instrumental in driving the company's global expansion and double-digit growth during a multi-year period of significant technological change and market disruptions.
His expertise includes driving organic growth, organization design and leadership, and creating asset-light, tech-driven, end-to-end operations infrastructure.
Kamal presently serves on the board of Tradeling, a growth-stage e-marketplace focused on building the largest digital network of B2B sellers and buyers in the MENA Region. He also advises GeoPost/DPD Group, a rapidly growing 50-country logistics network that delivers more than 2 billion parcels per year.
Shipsy recently raised Series B funding of USD 25 million. Accelerating geographic expansion and driving rapid technology innovation are Shipsy's two key focus areas now.
Kamal will play a crucial role in enabling Shipsy to continue its growth in the Middle East and Southeast Asian markets and accelerate expansion in Europe and the US. He will also advise the company to drive rapid logistics innovation by further strengthening its AI, ML and Blockchain capabilities. Helping businesses across the globe to build sustainable logistics operations is another area Kamal will be advising on.
"I'm glad to join Shipsy in its mission to transform the global logistics industry and deliver greater value for all stakeholders," stated Kamal.
"We see growing demand for Shipsy's game-changing logistics management products and services across multiple geographies. Therefore, having advisors with in-depth industry knowledge is critical to our growth. We are fortunate to have Iyad Kamal, an industry leader, on our Advisory Board," stated Soham Chokshi, Co-Founder & CEO, Shipsy.
