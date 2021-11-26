IYCL to sponsor 4-Nations Cup in Dubai

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/ThePRTree): Cricket is spreading its wings in UAE and now its the 4 Nations Cup happening in Dubai and Sharjah in which team from 4 different countries are participating.
The tournament is organised by Al Bataya Cricket Club and sponsored by International Youth Cricket League (IYCL), an upcoming platform for budding cricketers offering tournaments at various levels.
Team from India, Pakistan, Dubai & Oman have already confirmed their participation for the prestigious trophy which will be played under lights in various grounds in Sharjah.
Players finalised for the team Pakistan includes Abbas Ali, Abdul Ali, Saaz, John, Jahid, Jubin, Kashif Raza, Jalwan, Amandeep, Khalid Mehmood and Lucky. Players from team from India includes Manjot Singh, Mahaboob, Jobanpreet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Abhinav Khosla, Naveen Raj, Nirbhay Thacker, Saurav Giri, Amaan Zari, Jugwinder Singh, Gurkirat Singh & Sachin Vasave.
Five out of the 12 players selected from India are from Ludhiana's famous Pathans Academy CAPLudhiana which was the runners up in last year's 4 Nations Cup also.
Oman and Bangladesh teams are yet to finalise their playing XI. All these players have been selected based on their good track record in the recently held matches.
The tournament was scheduled to begin on 7th Dec, 2021 however due to delay in passport clearances of few overseas players the tournament has now been delayed by 30 days and rescheduled for second week of January 2022.
Notably there are few other big leagues also scheduled to start in January 2022 in Sharjah and Dubai and people can expect some cracking cricket in the month in lush green ground of UAE.
IYCL (International Youth Cricket League) organises selection trials in various countries after which the matches are conducted and the best players are then shortlisted for the International format of the game.
Currently, IYCL is conducting trials in various parts of India. Next trials are scheduled in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Patna, Pune and Mumbai in which boys will be selected to represent their states in the IYCL tournament.
