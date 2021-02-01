JEE Main 2021 exam 5 tips to assure 250+ in last 30 days

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/Mediawire): The first session of JEE (Main) 2021 online paper will take place in the last week of February. Students have roughly one month before they appear for the exam. It is time to pull up your socks.

With the right strategy, you can score good marks in the paper. Let us see some tips that will help you score 250 plus in the JEE Main Exam.

1. Prepare a Time Table- Since you have only one month remaining for the JEE (Main) exam, each day is crucial. So, before you begin with full-force, make sure that you have a time table along with the study resources ready for the next 30 days. If you have joined a coaching institute, devote more than half of the time on self-study.

Pick each subject and divide the chapters for every day. Give two hours per day to every subject. Try to cover all your syllabus in the initial 20 days and keep the remaining ten days for continuous revision.

For last minute revision you can refer to Oswaal JEE (Main) Solved Papers for all the three subjects; Physics, Math and Chemistry. The book is chapter-wise, topic-wise strictly based on the Scheme of Examination issued by NTA on 16th Dec 2020. You must make sure to solve all questions from the 2019 and 2020 (32 Sets of All Shifts) JEE (Main) Question Paper given in this book thoroughly.

2. Give equal importance to each subject- Do not skip chapters or pay attention to only one subject for the JEE (Main) Exam. You should divide your time strategically so that you can cover all the chapters in each subject. Even if you don't like a subject or are weak in it, continue practising.

3. Focus on specific chapters- There are 65 units in total in the JEE (Main) syllabus, with 16, 21, and 28 units in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry respectively. Now, you have to see which chapters are important and have the maximum weightage in the exam. This point can be analysed from given Trend Analysis. You should also make a list of all the chapters that you find difficult and spend more time on them. Try to understand the basic concepts so that you don't have to learn all the formulas.

Here Oswaal JEE (Main) Solved Papers will be very helpful. They are neatly segregated Chapter-wise and Topic-wise and have useful learning tools like Concept Videos, Mind Maps, Mnemonics and Appendix. Chapter-wise & Topic-wise presentation of questions will help you decide which chapters are important and the learning tools will make your retention easier and longer.

To gain speed, you can put a timer and start solving JEE (Main) Sample Paper. Initially, you should see how many questions you are able to attempt correctly in three hours. Accordingly, try to increase your speed. But, make sure that you do not solve numerical in any hurry.

5. Solve Previous Years' Question Papers- Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics studying together can be confusing, and our brains can retain only a limited amount of information each day. So, while you study new chapters, make sure that you keep on revising the old concepts. The best way to revise your basics and gauge your progress is to solve Previous Years' Question Papers.

Lastly, remember that persistence is the key. Give your best shot and try to push yourself in the last 30 days.

