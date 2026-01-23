PNN Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 23: In a landmark initiative inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited has conceptualized and donated the Jenburkt ASHA Van India's first mobile cancer screening van. Capable of screening 10 different cancer types, managed by the Indian Red Cross Society Bhavnagar District, the ASHA Van brings advanced diagnostic services previously limited to premier hospitals directly to rural communities. It enables screening for breast, cervical, oral, blood, prostate testicular, pancreatic, liver, colorectal and lung cancers. Using world class equipment including a full mammography unit thermogrid technology and integrated IT systems ensuring timely and accurate diagnosis.

Designed to promote dignity and comfort the van offers on site screening immediate counseling, specialist consultations, referral support and tele counseling transforming early detection into coordinated cancer care. Speaking at the inauguration, the Honourable Chief Minister Gujarat, Mr Bhupendra Patel stated "There are high incidences of oral cancer cases across the Saurashtra region, making this initiative extremely valuable for prevention and early screening. Furthermore, if this mobile unit is deployed across various districts of Gujarat, it will significantly benefit citizens by enabling timely detection and early intervention. I congratulate the Jenburkt team on this extraordinary initiative." Mr Ashish U Bhuta, Chairman and Managing Director Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals said "Cancer does not discriminate by geography but access to screening does. The ASHA Van reflects our Patient First philosophy and delivers the same high quality diagnostics trusted by India's leading cancer institutes because early diagnosis saves lives and livelihoods."

Dr Milan Dave, Chairman Indian Red Cross Society, Bhavnagar noted "This initiative brings hope dignity and advanced screening to communities that need it most. Mobile screening has the potential to save hundreds of lives annually across the district." Mr Sumit Thakkar, Vice Chairperson Indian Red Cross Society, Bhavnagar District Branch stated "Our association with Jenburkt has created an unprecedented healthcare resource for Bhavnagar by bringing advanced screening directly to communities with limited access." Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited is a Mumbai headquartered company with over four decades of presence in Gujarat known for quality driven innovation ethical practices and patient focused healthcare solutions. Services are offered free or at nominal rates across Bhavnagar district with community supported screening programs. For more information visit https://jenburkt.com/asha-van

