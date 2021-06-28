Jimmy Mistry launches world's first business platform, Della Leaders Club

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jimmy Mistry, innovator, design thinker and social entrepreneur announced the launch of (https://www.dellaleaders.com) Della Leaders Club - world's first technology enabled global business platform designed to create a robust support system for leaders across industries globally.

As a part of its first round of fund-raising, Della Leaders Club aims to raise Rs. 50 cr in three months.

With over 2000 Global Honorary Committee members already on board, the platform is set to launch 26 knowledge domains in 15 cities across the world in Phase I Members comprise entrepreneurs, professionals and young leaders who aim to contribute and give back to society.

DLC will focus on knowledge exchange, lifestyle guidance and social responsibility while building a support ecosystem for leaders globally.

The platform was formally inaugurated in Lonavala on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in the virtual presence of Nitin Gadkari, the Hon'ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways and for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, Aaditya Thackeray, the Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment for the Government of Maharashtra, along with business and domain leaders from across the world.

Speaking at the launch, Nitin Gadkari said, "Knowledge is power and the conversion of knowledge into wealth is the future of this country. I congratulate my friend, Jimmy Mistry, who has launched the World's 1st Business platform called Della Leaders Club (DLC) to help leaders in the post-pandemic world. The DLC platform will surely create a new vision for the young leadership and entrepreneurship in the world."

Aditya Thackeray lauded the new venture and commented, "My heartfelt congratulations to Jimmy Mistry on the setup of the Della Leaders Club. Kudos to your creativity! The World's 1st Business Platform will connect organizations and bring the best of the world to our own country apart from social impact. Today with COVID, the biggest impact anyone can have is by way of job creation to sustain families and keep things going. I wish the DLC all the best."

Being a first-generation entrepreneur, Jimmy strongly believes that modern leaders, especially in the post pandemic world, will benefit greatly from the knowledge and experiences from global leaders. His vision for DLC is to create an exclusive and secure global community of leaders that will help each other evolve from a life of success to a life of significance.

"After designing for some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, celebrities and socialites over the last 25 years, I observed that they were hungry to learn and stay ahead of the curve. We live in a volatile world and I realised that leaders, across industries, need a support system that will empower them. This platform goes beyond just networking and focuses on knowledge development along with community outreach," said Mistry, Founder and Chairman of Della Leaders Club.

Some of the prominent honorary committee members at DLC include

Della Leaders Club has over 2,000 Global Honorary Committee Members across 15 cities globally. Cities include New York, London, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore.

The purpose of the technology platform is to give ready-to-apply business knowledge across 26 committees comprising 13 business committees and 13 lifestyle committees covering the latest trends to keep business leaders ahead of the curve.

DLC concept has already gone viral, hence we have successfully been able to onboard men and women of eminence coming from IVY leagues and their alumni associations to 9 unicorn start-up founders, EO, YPO members, Forbes listers, NYC Best Sellers, Grammy Award Winners, Top Government Attorneys and UN affiliates. The organization lives by an ethos of diversity and equality that encompasses all nationalities, faiths, genders, ages and areas tied together by the spirit of entrepreneurship.

