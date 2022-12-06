Jindal Stainless wins P & G's Grooming Excellence Award 2022

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Recognizing Jindal Stainless as one of its prestigious partners, the P & G conglomerate has felicitated the Company with its Grooming Excellence Award 2022.

The award recognizes P & G's top-performing external business partners annually in the operational, innovations, and relationship performance categories. Jindal Stainless has been selected from the ranks of more than 50,000 external business partners.

The Company has been awarded for being a consistently reliable partner to P & G's Gillette brand through its innovative solutions and supply of high-quality stainless steel. It is noteworthy that Jindal Stainless is the approved global supplier across all the units of Gillette.

On receiving this award, MD, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal, said, "I thank the P & G Group for recognizing our efforts. Over the years, our incredible partnership with Gillette has become stronger through shared learning and growth, and we are honoured to be a part of its supply ecosystem. We immensely value this mutually-rewarding relationship and are consistently working towards sustainable and best-in-class solutions for our trusted partners through dedicated R & D efforts."

Conferring the award to its external partners, P & G's Chief Purchasing Officer, na Elena Marziano, said, "These companies have been among the very best in delivering sustained Aand exceptional contributions, and we celebrate them for being integral members of our supply ecosystem. The partnership and collaboration with our supply ecosystem is essential to win-we innovate, solve problems and optimize our supply chains, together."

Jindal Stainless is committed to growing its business in a sustainable way with a keen focus on protecting the environment and achieving its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. Through several initiatives focused on the utilization of renewable energy, recycling, and enhancement of process efficiency, the Company has successfully reduced ~1.4 lakh tonnes of CO2 in FY22.

The merger process of Jindal Stainless Limited and Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited is progressing as per plan, and is paving the way towards the larger goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 for the merged entity. The Company is set to become the first stainless steel manufacturer in India to install a Green Hydrogen Plant in Hisar, which will also be utilized in processing of blade steel. This will be a significant step towards making Green Steel.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)