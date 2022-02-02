K Raheja Corp Homes making ultramodern abode for Pune's new-age customers

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI/PNN): Raheja Corp Homes, a nationally renowned real estate brand, after its proven delivery record in NIBM is coming soon with a product for new-age customers in South Pune.
K Raheja Corp. is the pioneer in creating South Pune's finest community and has always strived for excellence in product quality, on-time delivery, customer service and commitment.
It's an excellent opportunity to invest in, for youngsters starting their family and looking for their first homes and an upgraded lifestyle.
All the amenities are planned around the likings of the young generation with a Day/Night full-size futsal court, a wide jogging track, Callisthenic zone for gymnastic exercises & more in a dedicated sports area of 25000 sq.ft.
What makes this project unique is the small leaps they are taking to provide an improved version of features that one considers while buying their home.
Apartments, efficiently designed in such a way that we get the best use of the available space with 19 ft length living/dining room, spacious master bedroom, separate utility space in the kitchen and a balcony in the living room; A grand arrival experience with tree-lined avenues & dedicated drop-off areas on the outer driveway; A pool, which is temperature-controlled are a few such examples of the excellence this project offers.
In addition to this, a thriving neighbourhood with shopping malls, multiplex & clubs and a high street that is coming up soon makes this location even more suitable for young age audience. Also, this location provides quick proximity to corporate parks Magarpatta SEZ, EON IT Park Kharadi, Phursungi IT park to improve work-life balance.
With up to 30% growth opportunity that is estimated for this area, one should definitely look forward to investing in this project.
K Raheja Corp Homes is expected to soon launch this project with easy payment plans and offers that are customized for new-age customers and investors.
To know more, visit: (https://www.krahejacorphomes.com)
MahaRera Registration number: P52100030551, P52100024187, P52100032431
