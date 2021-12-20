KAnalysis Consultants to set up 'Help-Desk' to assist and guide India's E-commerce players and manufacturers

You would like to read
- Community-based human rights defenders felicitated on Human Rights Day
- AlCircleBiz, world's 1st online marketplace for the aluminium industry, launched in Nov'20, already onboarded 250+ global sellers
- Policybazaar redefines employee health insurance: launches marketplace for corporates
- VASAAS, an Indian fashion marketplace onboards 400 homegrown labels and over USD 300K GMV in 6 months
- Sky's the Limit - Agri10x, blockchain-enabled, farmer e-marketplace eyes Rs 1,000 crore
New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): KAnalysis Consultants, a leading Delhi-based Intellectual Property (IP) boutique firm which manages global IP portfolios for clients, outlined plans today to set up a 'Help-Desk' to assist and guide India's E-commerce players and manufacturers, helping them grow and achieve international levels.
The proposed Help-Desk will provide an indelible boost to the MSME sector, enabling them and India's Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Startups to find advice on going global and becoming more relevant.
"The essential endeavor of the Company is to make smaller businesses and startups fully aware of their rights and privileges, especially from the IP, trade, product, and taxation perspectives," KAnalysis Consultants said. The Company was started by a group of engineers and attorneys in 2007 and manifesting its emergence in the sector, KAnalysis is now seen as a one-stop solution for all national and international E-commerce businesses assisting over 800 players globally and managing 20,000 IP rights for clients across 26 countries.
"The idea is simple - we shall ensure that every Indian entrepreneur is guided on IP and business aspects towards going global. Getting protected on the Intellectual Property matters is one facet while handholding small businesses towards going outward needs coaching and exposure, which the current ecosystem lacks. Few people who have gained awareness through peers and some of our clients as well who once introduced to this idea have been doing exceedingly well. Buoyed, by these successes we decided to go forward with this initiative of setting up a Help-Desk that would enable Indian SMEs/Startups/Individual sellers to cater to the more developed markets like US or Europe," said Nilanshu Shekhar, Managing Partner - KAnalysis Consultants.
As stated in a previous announcement, the crux lies not in filing and securing registrations across the globe, but in preparing businesses for the future. Most small businesses do not know whom and how to ask for such advice, and if this is made accessible there would be many more success stores to follow.
Commenting on the new initiative, Nilanshu Shekhar, Managing Partner, KAnalysis Consultants, said, "Our aim is to nurture small manufacturers towards harnessing the vast E-commerce space in an optimized manner by providing hand-held guidance to navigate this complex maze. Our experience of working with over 800 global manufacturers and sellers gives us the unique advantage in providing a bird's eye perspective in the local or global marketplace."
For further details, please visit (https://kanalysis.com/help-desk) or write at business@kanalysis.com.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor