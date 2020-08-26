JUST IN
You are here: Home » Partner Content » Press Releases ANI » News

Breaking barriers, Trell launches new anthem by Sukhwinder Singh celebrating the spirit and freedom of expression

Ek India Team India - Designing a national identity: Homegrown agency Smitten designs new identity for Indian Olympic Association
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Kaydence Media Ventures Plans to Raise Rs. 5 Crore for Goa Chronicle.com

ANI Press Release 

Tennis player James Blake
Savio Rodrigues, MD & CEO, Kaydence Media Ventures Private Limited

Panjim (Goa) [India], Aug 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): At a time of COVID-19 when media businesses in India are shutting shop due to a strain in costs while revenues are dipping, Goa-based startup Kaydence Media Ventures Private Limited (KMV) is close to raising Rs. 5 crore by an offering of 5 per cent equity into the online news portal GoaChronicle.com.

KMV has received a Letter of Intent from Hi-Tech Natural Products (India) Ltd. to acquire 5 per cent equity in the GoaChronicle.com online news portal.

Commenting on the discussions on equity acquisition, Savio Rodrigues, MD & CEO, Kaydence Media Ventures Private Limited, expressed, "After 10-years, we decided to reach out to potential investors because we believe we have created a respectable brand. We were looking at raising Rs. 5 crores by offering 5 per cent stake in GoaChronicle.com. Our intent is to expand our informer networks, enhance our technology, and grow our global presence. We have received the Letter of Intent from Hi-Tech Natural Products (India) Ltd. We are currently in discussion to structure this intent legally."

Speaking on their intent to acquire 5 per cent stake in GoaChronicle.com, Devvrat Sharma, Director, Hi-Tech Natural Products (India) Limited said, "We believe in GoaChronicle.com team. GoaChronicle.com has garnered a cult-like status for its investigative style of journalism globally. With our financial support at this stage, we are confident that GoaChronicle.com will grow to a global brand from India in journalism. We are keen to acquire 5 per cent equity in this online news portal brand."

While India accounts for the majority of GoaChronicle.com viewership, it has a large following among the NRIs in US, UAE, UK, Australia, Canada, Russia and Asian countries like Singapore, Philippines, and Malaysia.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Kaydence Media Ventures Plans to Raise Rs. 5 Crore for Goa Chronicle.com

Panjim (Goa) [India], Aug 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): At a time of COVID-19 when media businesses in India are shutting shop due to a strain in costs while revenues are dipping, Goa-based startup Kaydence Media Ventures Private Limited (KMV) is close to raising Rs. 5 crore by an offering of 5 per cent equity into the online news portal GoaChronicle.com.

Panjim (Goa) [India], Aug 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): At a time of COVID-19 when media businesses in India are shutting shop due to a strain in costs while revenues are dipping, Goa-based startup Kaydence Media Ventures Private Limited (KMV) is close to raising Rs. 5 crore by an offering of 5 per cent equity into the online news portal GoaChronicle.com.

KMV has received a Letter of Intent from Hi-Tech Natural Products (India) Ltd. to acquire 5 per cent equity in the GoaChronicle.com online news portal.

Commenting on the discussions on equity acquisition, Savio Rodrigues, MD & CEO, Kaydence Media Ventures Private Limited, expressed, "After 10-years, we decided to reach out to potential investors because we believe we have created a respectable brand. We were looking at raising Rs. 5 crores by offering 5 per cent stake in GoaChronicle.com. Our intent is to expand our informer networks, enhance our technology, and grow our global presence. We have received the Letter of Intent from Hi-Tech Natural Products (India) Ltd. We are currently in discussion to structure this intent legally."

Speaking on their intent to acquire 5 per cent stake in GoaChronicle.com, Devvrat Sharma, Director, Hi-Tech Natural Products (India) Limited said, "We believe in GoaChronicle.com team. GoaChronicle.com has garnered a cult-like status for its investigative style of journalism globally. With our financial support at this stage, we are confident that GoaChronicle.com will grow to a global brand from India in journalism. We are keen to acquire 5 per cent equity in this online news portal brand."

While India accounts for the majority of GoaChronicle.com viewership, it has a large following among the NRIs in US, UAE, UK, Australia, Canada, Russia and Asian countries like Singapore, Philippines, and Malaysia.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Kaydence Media Ventures Plans to Raise Rs. 5 Crore for Goa Chronicle.com

Panjim (Goa) [India], Aug 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): At a time of COVID-19 when media businesses in India are shutting shop due to a strain in costs while revenues are dipping, Goa-based startup Kaydence Media Ventures Private Limited (KMV) is close to raising Rs. 5 crore by an offering of 5 per cent equity into the online news portal GoaChronicle.com.

KMV has received a Letter of Intent from Hi-Tech Natural Products (India) Ltd. to acquire 5 per cent equity in the GoaChronicle.com online news portal.

Commenting on the discussions on equity acquisition, Savio Rodrigues, MD & CEO, Kaydence Media Ventures Private Limited, expressed, "After 10-years, we decided to reach out to potential investors because we believe we have created a respectable brand. We were looking at raising Rs. 5 crores by offering 5 per cent stake in GoaChronicle.com. Our intent is to expand our informer networks, enhance our technology, and grow our global presence. We have received the Letter of Intent from Hi-Tech Natural Products (India) Ltd. We are currently in discussion to structure this intent legally."

Speaking on their intent to acquire 5 per cent stake in GoaChronicle.com, Devvrat Sharma, Director, Hi-Tech Natural Products (India) Limited said, "We believe in GoaChronicle.com team. GoaChronicle.com has garnered a cult-like status for its investigative style of journalism globally. With our financial support at this stage, we are confident that GoaChronicle.com will grow to a global brand from India in journalism. We are keen to acquire 5 per cent equity in this online news portal brand."

While India accounts for the majority of GoaChronicle.com viewership, it has a large following among the NRIs in US, UAE, UK, Australia, Canada, Russia and Asian countries like Singapore, Philippines, and Malaysia.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22