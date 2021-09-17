KC Overseas Education collaborates with Air Canada to offer discounted airfares to international students

Students who make the flight bookings on or before 31st October 2021 and schedule their travel to Canada on or before 31st December 2021 will be able to avail the discount

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): KC Overseas Education, a renowned brand in the overseas education sector, has partnered with Air Canada, the largest domestic and international Canadian airline, to offer discounted air travel to Canada.

This collaboration facilitates KC's students to fly to Canada through Air Canada with a 15 per cent discount on the travel fare.

To avail this discount, students have to book the tickets on the official website of Air Canada (https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home.html) using a promo code. They need to ensure booking the tickets by 31st October 2021. Discounted flights can be booked for travel dates from September 2021 to 31st December 2021. As per this offer, they can get an Economy Cabin - Basic, Standard, Flex, Comfort or Latitude. Codeshares except LH, LX, SN, OS, 4U, EW will not be allowed. This offer will not be applicable for intra travel within Canada.

KC Overseas Education is a 23-year-old EdTech Multinational Organization that empowers students around the world to access the best education by connecting international students with overseas academic institutions. KC simplifies the (https://www.studies-overseas.com) study abroad search, application, acceptance, and visa process through a team of 500+ professionals.

KC's operations are spread across India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam with more than 55 offices to reach out to study abroad aspirants in these nations. This organization has tie-ups with over 700 global universities and colleges across 29 countries with a vast data base of 80,000 plus course options.

They have successfully assisted 1,25,000 plus students so far for higher studies in popular international study destinations such as the USA, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and many other Asian countries. KC also provides study abroad aspirants with Overseas Education Loan options through its exclusive vertical Elan Overseas Education Loans.

With every passing year, KC takes a step ahead in offering exclusive assistance to students, thereby making their study abroad journey easier. In synch with this, KC aims to offer students bound to (https://www.studies-overseas.com/articles/study-abroad/kc-overseas-partners-with-air-canada-to-offer-discounted-air-fares) study in Canada with a discounted air fare through this association with Air Canada.

Students interested in availing this offer can get in touch with (https://www.studies-overseas.com/online-counselling) KC's Canada Expertson +91 9175676422 or mtol@kcoverseas.comfor further details.

