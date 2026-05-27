PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced the expansion of its portfolio with the launch of the Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMM with Heat Spreader and Kingston IronKey™ Locker+ 50 G2 USB Flash Drive, alongside a new capacity addition to the Kingston DC3000ME Gen5 U.2 NVMe SSD. Rooted in its "Built on Commitment" philosophy, the expanded lineup reflects Kingston's continued focus on delivering high-performance computing, enterprise scalability, and enhanced data protection for modern workloads and evolving security demands. "Today's users--whether enterprises running mission-critical workloads, professionals handling sensitive data, or creators pushing performance limits--need solutions that deliver not only speed, but also reliability, security, and long-term consistency," said Kevin Wu, Sales, Marketing, and Business Development Vice President, APAC. "With these latest additions, Kingston continues to deliver purpose-built solutions designed for real-world applications. Guided by our 'Built on Commitment' philosophy, we remain focused on supporting our customers with trusted solutions across performance, security, and enterprise infrastructure."

Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMM with Heat Spreader Engineered for extreme performance in compatible workstations and high-end desktops supporting Intel XMP or AMD EXPO, the Kingston FURY overclockable RDIMM modules are now available in speeds up to 7600MT/s, with the 7200MT/s and 7600MT/s models featuring newly refined aluminum heat spreaders to ensure efficient thermal dissipation under the most demanding workloads. Supporting overclocking with ECC, it enables users to push the limits of DDR5 performance while helping maintain data integrity. Designed for on-prem AI, engineering simulation, data science, and high-end professional applications, the lineup delivers high-performance memory capabilities typically associated with gaming platforms, while retaining the reliability, stability, and premium-quality standards of Registered DIMMs.

Kingston IronKey™ Locker+ 50 G2 USB Flash Drive As the new addition to Kingston's industry-leading storage security lineup, the Kingston IronKey™ Locker+ 50 G2 USB Flash Drive is a hardware-encrypted USB flash drive offering enterprise-grade security with FIPS 197 and AES 256-bit encryption in XTS mode, along with protections against BadUSB via digitally signed firmware and brute-force attacks. Designed with security and usability in mind, it supports both Admin and User passwords, with flexible options including Complex mode (6 to 16 characters using multiple character sets) and Passphrase mode (10 to 64 characters, such as sentences or PINs). The Admin can reset User passwords, while a password "eye" feature helps reduce login errors. Security measures include automatic locking after 10 failed User attempts and crypto-erase after repeated Admin failures, plus a virtual keyboard to guard against keyloggers and an anti-fingerprint coating for durability.

Compatible with both Windows® and macOS®, the drive requires no software installation, enabling convenient and secure file access across systems. Kingston DC3000ME Gen5 U.2 NVMe SSD The DC3000ME leverages a high-speed PCIe 5.0 NVMe interface and is expanded with a new high-capacity 30.72TB1 option, delivering sequential read speeds of up to 14GB/s2 and random read performance of up to 2.8 million IOPS2, enabling faster data access for compute-intensive applications. Full backward compatibility with PCIe 4.0 allows organizations to deploy DC3000ME across mixed server environments while preparing for future platform upgrades. Designed with enterprise-class reliability in mind, DC3000ME utilizes 3D eTLC NAND and includes on-board power loss protection (PLP) to safeguard data in the event of unexpected power loss. The drive also supports AES 256-bit encryption and TCG Opal 2.0 self-encrypting drive (SED) capabilities to help organizations meet stringent security and compliance requirements.

The DC3000ME is backed by Kingston's legendary technical support and a 5-year limited warranty3, providing long-term confidence for enterprise and data center deployments. Product Features and Specifications Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMM with Heat Spreader - Overclockable Workstation Memory: Designed for high-end desktops and workstations supporting Intel XMP and AMD EXPO, delivering exceptional speed and responsiveness for on-prem AI, engineering simulation, data science, and high-end professional workloads. - Newly Refined Thermal Design: Premium aluminum heat spreaders on select models (7200MT/s and above) ensure efficient heat dissipation under heavy workloads. - Overclocking with ECC: Maintain data integrity while pushing the limits of DDR5 performance.

- Speeds: From 5600MT/s to 7600MT/s - Capacities: From 16GB to 256GB Kingston IronKey™ Locker+ 50 G2 USB Flash Drive - Hardware-Encrypted USB with Advanced Security: Features FIPS 197 certified AES 256-bit XTS encryption with protection against BadUSB and brute-force attacks for secure data storage. - Enhanced Access Control: Supports Admin and User passwords with Complex and Passphrase modes, plus protections like auto-lock and crypto-erase. - Standard/Speed2: USB 3.2 Gen 1, 145MB/s Read, 115MB/s Write - Capacities: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB - Compatibility: USB 3.0/USB 3.1/USB 3.2 Gen 1 - Warranty/Support3: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support - Compatible with: Windows® 11, macOS® 13.x -26.x Kingston DC3000ME Gen5 U.2 NVMe SSD

- High-Performance PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD: Built for data centers and compute-intensive applications, delivering ultra-fast speeds and low latency. - Enterprise Reliability: Features 3D eTLC NAND, power loss protection (PLP), and AES 256-bit encryption with TCG Opal 2.0 support - Speeds4: Up to 14GB/s read and up to 2.8M IOPS - Capacities1: From 3.84TB to 30.72TB - Warranty/Support3: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support For more information, visit kingston.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)