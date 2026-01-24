Six wins for Koffeetech Communications at the Realty+ Brand Leadership Awards & Conclave 2026, with Founder & CEO Jay Rathod addressing the industry on digital-first real estate marketing

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: Koffeetech Communications, one of India's fastest-growing marketing agencies for real estate and new-age brands, recorded a strong showing at the Realty+ Brand Leadership Awards and Conclave held on January 22 at Novotel International, Andheri, where the agency won six awards and its Founder and CEO, Jay Rathod, participated as a panel speaker. The agency was recognised in the categories of Best Integrated Marketing Campaign, Best Performance Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best Social Media Campaign of the Year, Best Influencer Marketing Campaign, Most Innovative Use of Social Media / Best Social Media Page, and Digital Marketing Agency of the Year, for campaigns executed across multiple residential projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Jay was part of the panel titled "The Instagram Effect: How Digital-First Brands Are Redefining Real Estate", where speakers discussed how platforms such as Instagram are now influencing not only brand perception but also buyer research, enquiry behaviour, and site visit intent. The discussion highlighted how short-form video, creator collaborations, and hyperlocal content are increasingly being used by developers to communicate project value, neighbourhood advantages, and construction updates, helping buyers make more informed decisions before engaging with sales teams. Sharing his perspective on the shift in buyer behaviour, Jay Rathod, Founder and CEO, Koffeetech Communications, said, "Buyers today spend a lot of time understanding a project through digital content before they ever make an enquiry. What they see on platforms like Instagram, whether it's construction updates, neighbourhood stories or walkthrough videos, influences how credible and relevant a project feels. For developers, this means digital marketing is no longer just about visibility; it plays a direct role in lead quality, site visits and ultimately sales."

He also pointed out that in competitive micro-markets, marketing strategies must work closely with on-site sales teams and brokers to ensure that enquiries convert into physical walk-ins and informed buyer conversations. Koffeetech Communications works with real estate developers across Mumbai and extended suburbs, Pune and Bengaluru managing launch campaigns, sustenance marketing and redevelopment communication through a combination of digital media, outdoor advertising, channel partner programs, site-level activations, content, influencer outreach and PR support. The agency follows a full-funnel approach focused on enquiry quality, site visit ratios and overall sales efficiency. The multiple wins at the Realty+ Brand Leadership Awards reflect the agency's continued focus on building integrated marketing frameworks that support developers across the entire project lifecycle, from pre-launch visibility to sales closure.

