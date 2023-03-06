Kolkata-based startup jobs in education launches All-Inclusive Platform for Teaching and Non-Teaching Jobs across India

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI/SRV): Jobs in Education, a new startup founded by Sunil Agarwal and Shivam Agarwal, has launched a comprehensive education job portal for teaching and non-teaching jobs in India. The startup was created to address the challenges faced by job seekers in education in finding relevant jobs for various teaching and non-teaching roles in the education sector. With the job seekers in the education sector often getting lost in the generic job market, Jobs in Education aims to simplify the end-to-end job search process for the education sector in India. Furthermore, the start-up has also launched an app version of the product, available for both Android and iOS users.

The objective of the recruitment platform is to simplify and accelerate the job search process for job seekers and employers alike. Its matchmaking algorithm employs sophisticated search functions such as keyword searches, location-based filtering, salary range, experience, and employment type and also prioritization of these filters to connect job seekers with suitable job opportunities and help employers locate ideal candidates. This approach ensures that both parties benefit from an efficient and effective recruitment process. Within a span of just 2.5 months, Jobs in Education has already onboarded over 10,000 job seekers and 1000+ employers on their platform. The startup aims to reach a number of 1 lakh job seekers within the next 3 months and 12-13 Lakhs within the next 2 years.

"As digital transformation continues to shape every industry, the pace of change in the world of work has accelerated dramatically in the wake of the events of 2020. The idea of jobs for life and the gig economy have already challenged the traditional job market, and now more than ever, the need for innovative solutions is critical. This is where India's Most Comprehensive Web & App Based job search platform for the Education Sector comes in, providing a cutting-edge solution to meet the evolving needs of job seekers and employers." shared Shivam Agarwal, Co-Founder - Jobs in Education.

Jobs in Education is not limited to any specific age, background, or qualification. The portal caters to people from all verticals of education, including school teachers, college professors, coaching institute faculties, preschool teachers, edtech professionals, and vocational training experts.

The platform provides a plethora of advantages to job seekers, including access to numerous available jobs, automated job alerts, a free resume builder to tailor a personalized resume, a video resume feature, and the capability to track their progress across all job opportunities. Looking forward, the start-up envisions expanding upon its current product to cater to the hiring needs of the entire Indian education sector while keeping costs to a minimum for all stakeholders involved.

The platform has already started attracting job seekers and employers from various cities across the nation, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Dhanbad, Vadodara, Mangaluru, Nanded, Bhopal, Gwalior, Noida, Jaipur, Ajmer, Gorakhpur, and more.

The Jobs in Education team, with over 18 years of industry experience, has developed an integrated recruitment platform that collaborates to offer the best teaching and non-teaching jobs. This platform simplifies the entire job search process and makes it easier for both employers and job seekers to find their relevant match.

For more information on Jobs in Education and to register as a job seeker or employer, please visit their website at (https://www.jobsineducation.net)

