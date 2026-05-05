PNN New Delhi [India], May 5: India's foremost etiquette consultant and former Femina Miss India, Konkana Bakshi, is redefining post-pageant success -- equipping titleholders with the professional poise, international social grace, and personal brand authority that transform a crown into a career. Winning a beauty pageant is only the beginning. Once the sash is draped and the crown is placed, a titleholder steps into a world that demands far more than physical grace -- it demands international etiquette, confident self-presentation, and a well-defined personal brand. Konkana Bakshi, one of India's most distinguished image and etiquette consultants and a former Femina Miss India titleholder herself, is the woman that pageant organisations across India now turn to for precisely that transformation.

Through her luxury finishing institution, Savoir Faire Academie, founded in Mumbai in 2013, Bakshi has designed a specialised curriculum that takes pageant winners through the nuances of royal protocol, business etiquette, social comportment, signature style development, and strategic self-branding -- skills that are rarely taught but always noticed on the world stage. "A crown is a symbol -- but how you carry yourself once you wear it is the real statement. Etiquette is not about rules; it is about making every person in the room feel significant in your presence." -- Konkana Bakshi, Founder, Savoir Faire Academie From Crown to Consultant: A Journey Rooted in Purpose

Bakshi's credentials are as polished as the women she mentors. A winner of the Miss Elegance World 2008 title and the Miss India East 2009 pageant, she represented India on international stages, including Miss Elegance World and Chinese Miss World. It was during her travels across Europe -- attending finishing schools in the United Kingdom and France -- that she identified a glaring gap in the Indian professional and social landscape: the complete absence of world-class etiquette education tailored to Indian professionals, executives, and public figures. Backed by internationally recognised credentials -- accredited by the prestigious Emily Post Institute in Vermont, USA, as a Business Etiquette Consultant and by the London Image Institute as a licensed Image Consultant -- Bakshi returned to India with a singular mission: to build India's first bespoke luxury finishing school.

The Curriculum That Creates Crowned Professionals Savoir Faire Academie's pageant-winner programme is not a charm school in the conventional sense. It is a structured, results-oriented coaching engagement that covers royal etiquette and protocol, business and social etiquette, signature style and colour analysis, personal branding and self-presentation, fine dining and event comportment, cross-cultural communication, and media interaction skills. What distinguishes Bakshi's approach is its deeply personalised methodology. Sessions are designed around the individual -- factoring in personality, lifestyle, career aspirations, and public responsibilities. Every titleholder walks away not just with etiquette knowledge, but with a distinct, internalised identity that holds up under the scrutiny of international stages, corporate environments, and media appearances.

Recognition, Reach & Real Impact Savoir Faire Academie is located at the iconic Trident Hotel in Mumbai -- itself a statement of premium positioning -- and has trained professionals ranging from corporate leaders and entrepreneurs to royalty and public figures. Bakshi has also been appointed as Advisor to the Foundation for Health and Learning Empowerment (FHLE), where she leads youth empowerment and leadership development initiatives. Her thought leadership extends to print as well. Her book The Art of Savoir Faire: Social Skills & Professional Grace is considered an essential guide for professionals navigating the often-overlooked intersection of etiquette, personal branding, and social intelligence in a globalised world.

Why Etiquette Training Matters for India's Pageant Champions India has long celebrated its beauty queens -- from Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra and Harnaaz Sandhu -- but the pathway from pageant podium to sustained professional excellence requires a layer of preparation that goes beyond rehearsed answers and runway walks. As India's pageant ecosystem matures and its titleholders increasingly represent the country in diplomatic, corporate, and philanthropic spheres, the need for expert etiquette and image coaching has never been more pressing. Bakshi is not just filling a market gap -- she is raising a standard. Her work demonstrates that the most powerful asset a pageant winner can carry is not a title, but the confidence, grace, and authentic presence to honour it long after the spotlight fades.

ABOUT KONKANA BAKSHI Konkana Bakshi (born 1993) is the Founder and Director of Savoir Faire Academie, India's premier luxury finishing school, established in Mumbai in 2013. The 32-year-old consultant and former Femina Miss India and winner of Miss Elegance World 2008, is accredited by the Emily Post Institute (USA) and the London Image Institute (UK). She is the author of The Art of Savoir Faire: Social Skills & Professional Grace and serves as Advisor to the Foundation for Health and Learning Empowerment (FHLE). She is based in Mumbai. MEDIA CONTACT: Savoir Faire Academie | Trident Hotel, Nariman Point, Mumbai Website: www.savoirfaireacademie.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)