PNN New Delhi [India], January 23: Kowori Group, a new-age luxury residential developer, is set to make its entry into South Delhi with a first-of-its-kind ultra-luxury project. The announcement signals the arrival of a developer focused on design-led, detail-driven, boutique residences for buyers. Founded with a vision to redefine luxury in NCR, Kowori Group focuses on residences where design and livability are inseparable. Every aspect of its project is meticulously considered to elevate the daily living experience. The developer's philosophy goes beyond visual appeal; it believes that luxury is most meaningful when it is quiet, thoughtful, and enduring, rather than ostentatious or generic.

The developer's first project is expected to embody this philosophy, offering an ultra-luxury builder-floor experience crafted around comfort, elegance, and refined living. With a curated and limited approach, Kowori aims to set a new benchmark in boutique luxury living in South Delhi. Rikhupriya, Co-Founder, Kowori Group, said, "We believe luxury is most powerful when it is intentional and lived, not just seen. Our approach is to craft homes that feel effortless; to craft paces where light, proportion, and privacy harmonize to create calm, considered environments. This first project is a statement of how we think about design, comfort, and the enduring value of thoughtful craftsmanship. For us, every decision is about enhancing the lived experience, so that our homes are as enriching to inhabit as they are elegant to behold."

Kowori Group is set to enter the NCR market with a clear proposition: luxury that is functional, discreet, and thoughtfully crafted, setting a benchmark for refined, design-led living in South Delhi.