VMPL New Delhi [India], March 9: Private Markets Investment and Advisory firm Krasha is preparing to apply for registration of its first Category-II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) in Q2 of FY2026-27 as it looks to expand its presence across India's asset management ecosystem. The proposed vehicle, internally referred to as the Prism Strategy, is expected to target a corpus of about $60 million to $70 million, subject to regulatory approvals and investor participation, according to people familiar with the development. The fund is being conceptualised as a multi-asset private markets vehicle with the flexibility to invest across private credit, private equity, real assets and select opportunistic liquid or secondary transactions. The planned launch comes at a time when investor interest in private markets continues to expand in India.

Krasha unveiled Kyte Money in 2025, a digital neo-financing platform focused on asset-backed structured finance transactions. The platform was launched with the aim of broadening access to curated private credit opportunities for individual investors. The platform has facilitated over ₹120 crore in investments within its first year of operations. People aware of the matter said the proposed fund structure would allow the firm to pursue opportunities across different segments of private markets rather than operating within a single asset class. Speaking on the development, Avdesh Singh, CFO at Krasha, said the firm is evaluating a flexible investment approach while maintaining disciplined underwriting standards.

"We are looking to launch a Category-II multi-asset opportunity fund in FY27. The Prism Strategy is designed as a single platform that can invest across sectors and instruments to generate alpha for our clients while maintaining disciplined underwriting standards," he said. The team at Krasha draws strength from its immense cumulative know-how of closing more than US$1.5 billion in private market investments across equity & debt transactions. Krasha recently facilitated ₹32 crore into an upcoming five-star resort project near the Delhi-Mumbai corridor through Kyte Money. The project is currently in its early phase of construction and forms part of the firm's broader real estate credit strategy.

A diverse group of participants including bankers, financial services professionals, lawyers and high-net-worth individuals took part in the transaction through Kyte Money, reflecting growing investor interest in curated private market opportunities beyond traditional public markets. The proposed AIF would represent Krasha's next step toward institutionalising its investment activities under a regulated fund framework. The launch of the fund will remain subject to regulatory approvals and compliance with SEBI regulations governing Alternative Investment Funds. About Krasha Founded in 2023, Krasha operates in the fixed income and private credit markets, facilitating investment opportunities for family offices, HNIs and corporates across sectors such as real estate and energy. Over the past year, the firm has participated in and facilitated transactions with an aggregate value of over $150 million.

Krasha also operates Kyte Money, a digital wealth platform aimed at expanding access to alternative investments for Indian Investors.