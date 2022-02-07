Kryso's music video 'Consequence' is making waves globally on YouTube

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/PNN): Santosh Panchal, a.k.a. Kryso, is making waves among music fans and young music producers worldwide with his heartwarming new original music video 'Consequence X which is currently streaming on YouTube and all major music stores.
Kryso, a young music producer and DJ in the industry, has become an inspiration to others through his hard work, determination, resilience, and a strong belief in his ability to achieve success in the music industry.
The music for the mashup music videos 'Consequence was composed by Kryso and Kade and the mixing was done by Kryso himself.
Kryso, who was born in Pune , has not only wowed industry insiders and musicians in India, but has also gained global traction by collaborating with some of the world's greatest artists and showcasing his A-game.
Kryso shot to fame with his first song 'Heart of Glass' released in 2018. Following the huge success, he started giving back-to-back releases like 'Bang' (Harmor Records) and 'Fly' (LLF records).
He (Kryso is also known for his releases on Zee Music with his hit track 'Launda Bada Sakht Hai' in 2019. This song became a party number in India. His other tracks include 'New Life' and 'Zurana', which garnered thousands of views on Youtube.
