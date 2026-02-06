VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: KT Kids, one of India's fastest-growing pediatric-recommended kids care brands, has announced a strategic partnership with the world's most famous icon Peppa Pig, owned by entertainment major Hasbro. The partnership marks one of the largest character-led launches in India's children's haircare and skincare segment. The partnership introduces the KT Kids x Peppa Pig Limited edition collection, a range of clinically tested shampoos, conditioners, body washes, lotions, and everyday hygiene products designed specifically for children aged 2+ years. The products combine dermatologist-approved, gentle formulations with Peppa Pig-themed packaging aimed at making daily self-care routines more engaging for children.

Industry observers say the move reflects the growing premiumisation of India's kids' personal care category, where parents increasingly prefer safe, pediatric-recommended solutions backed by trusted brands and familiar characters. KT Kids' brand ambassador, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, has been headlining the KT Kids campaign since the launch, strengthening the brand's appeal among modern Indian families. Speaking on the announcement, Dhruv Sayani, Founder, KT Kids, said:"At KT Kids, this is a historic moment as Peppa Pig isn't just a character; it is one of the most powerful children's franchises in the world and a true cultural force for young families. India today ranks among the largest markets for Peppa Pig globally, over 25% of the English YouTube channel's 36+ million subscribers come from India alone, translating to more than 9 million Indian subscribers, while the Hindi channel has built an additional 12.9 million subscribers, building a total 21+ Million strong community in India , that level of engagement is unprecedented."

When a brand commands this kind of love and daily screen time with children, it naturally becomes part of their lives and that's exactly where personal care belongs. With Kareena Kapoor Khan's deep credibility among modern parents and Hasbro's global leadership, we see this as a category-disrupting moment. Add to that Peppa Pig's robust 2026 content slate is underway and the timing couldn't be bigger. This partnership gives us the opportunity to integrate entertainment, trust, and science at scale, creating not just products, but a complete kids' care ecosystem. This is not a launch, this is the beginning of a new growth chapter that will reshape the future of kids' personal care in India."

The new range has been developed to be tear-free, mild on sensitive skin, and suitable for everyday use. The company said the products will be available across pharmacies, modern retail outlets, and e-commerce platforms, in addition to the brand's direct-to-consumer website. KT Kids has been rapidly expanding its footprint nationally, supported by strong offline distribution and digital growth, and the Peppa Pig partnership is expected to further accelerate category adoption and brand visibility. The collection will roll out nationwide starting 15th February 2026. About KT Kids: KT Kids is a children's personal care brand in India dedicated to making everyday grooming safe, gentle and enjoyable for young children. Designed specifically for kids, the brand's range of hair and skin care products is formulated with mild, thoughtfully chosen ingredients and is free from harsh chemicals commonly found in adult products.

Rooted in the belief that children's care needs are fundamentally different, KT Kids combines science-backed formulations with playful design to encourage healthy self-care habits from an early age. The brand is trusted by parents for its focus on safety, quality and age-appropriate care, while its fun, kid-friendly packaging makes daily routines easier and more engaging for children. KT Kids products are available across leading retail and e-commerce platforms in India.