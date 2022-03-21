L & T Technology Services aims to achieve Carbon and Water Neutrality by 2030

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L & T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, (https://www.ltts.com/sites/default/files/2022-03/ESG_Report_20_21.pdf) released its first Sustainability Report for the year 2020-21, with a roadmap to achieve carbon and water neutrality by 2030.
LTTS' Sustainability Report covers its various ESG initiatives which are built on the pillars of transparency, accountability, responsibility, compliance and trust, to drive an ethically progressive and reliable business model, robust enough to meet emerging challenges. The report, conforming to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), presents LTTS' sustainability efforts across its key elements for fiscal 2020-21.
LTTS has identified Sustainability as one of its six 'Big Bets' on emerging technology areas and one that cuts across the other 5 Big Bets comprising Electric Autonomous and Commercial Vehicles (EACV), 5G, MedTech, AI & Digital Products and Digital Manufacturing. LTTS' Sustainability Practice is building engineering services-based innovative digital solutions that aligns with the customers' sustainability roadmap.
LTTS has embraced net-zero as a core (https://www.ltts.com/services/sustainability) sustainability focus and will leverage its deep capabilities around energy transition and management, water and waste management, circular product design, digital intervention, sustainability consulting, and climate action for realizing this aspiration.
Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director at L & T Technology Services said, "With our distinct pure-play engineering services proposition, our vision on Sustainability is to have organizational level involvement to better realize the goals for our global customers. This holistic approach also led us to recently restate our Vision as 'Engineering a sustainable tomorrow through technology and innovation' - underscoring the cultural transformation across the organization.
I remain confident that LTTS will play a pivotal role in accelerating our customers' transformation to a net zero future."
To access LTTS' first Sustainability Report (https://www.ltts.com/sites/default/files/2022-03/ESG_Report_20_21.pdf) click here.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
