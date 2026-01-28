PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] / Singapore, Janaury 27: Ladera Technology, a global leader in enterprise technology solutions and digital transformation, today announced the opening of its new regional headquarters in Singapore. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Ladera's Asia-Pacific (APAC) growth strategy, aimed at accelerating the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud-native solutions for enterprises across Southeast Asia. The Singapore office will serve as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Generative AI and Data Engineering, bridging the gap between legacy enterprise systems and modern intelligent automation. This move follows Ladera's successful 2025 expansion in Bengaluru, India, and aligns with the company's 'Vision 2026' to grow its global workforce to over 1,000 professionals.

Empowering the AI-First Enterprise As businesses in the APAC region increasingly prioritize AI to maintain a competitive edge, Ladera's Singapore hub will focus on delivering: - SAP Gen AI Integration: Helping organizations leverage AI within their SAP ecosystems to automate complex business processes. - AI-driven Digital Transformation: Enable AI-Powered Digital transformation aligned to business value , risk governance ,and long term growth. - Global Capability Centres (GCCs): Supporting multinational corporations in establishing and scaling high-efficiency tech hubs in Singapore and beyond. "Singapore is at the heart of the world's AI revolution, offering a sophisticated ecosystem of talent and innovation," said B K Rajkumar, Global Managing Director of Ladera Technology. "Our presence here is a commitment to our APAC clients. We aren't just opening an office; we are launching a launchpad for the next generation of AI-driven digital transformation that is scalable, secure, and sustainable."

Strategic Growth and Talent Ladera Technology has seen a 45% year-over-year growth in its Data & AI practice. The Singapore hub is expected to create numerous high-value roles in AI research, data science, and cloud architecture, further strengthening Ladera's reputation as a Great Place to Work®. By positioning itself in Singapore, Ladera aims to collaborate closely with local technology partners and government initiatives to foster a robust AI talent pipeline. About Ladera Technology Ladera Technology is a premier digital transformation partner specializing in SAP, Cloud Modernization, Data & AI, and Cybersecurity. With a global footprint spanning the US, UK, Germany, India, and now Singapore, Ladera empowers enterprises to simplify complexity and achieve measurable growth through cutting-edge technology solutions.

Website: www.laderatechnology.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643903/Ladera_Technology_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)